Wu-Tang Clan introduce “Protect Ya Hands” hand sanitiser

Wu-Tang Clan have launched a brand-new hand sanitiser dubbed “Protect Ya Hands”, which is part of their new “A Better Tomorrow Collection”.

The new line of products will benefit the Ottowa Food Bank, Ottawa Mission and the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario during the coronavirus pandemic. All additional profits from purchases will be directed towards the organisations.

The name of the hand sanitiser is a cheeky reference to the rap icons’ 1993 debut single, ‘Protect Ya Neck’, which features on ‘Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’. For every hand sanitiser purchased, an additional bottle will be donated to The Ottawa Mission Foundation, along with other homeless shelters in Canada. See the hand sanitiser below.

The “A Better Tomorrow Collection” includes three products: the hand sanitiser, an Ottawa x Wu-Tang Clan shirt, and a Korean-inspired meal packed in a reusable food bowl.

The collection was originally inspired from a donation to the Ottawa Food Bank in April. After posting a tweet encouraging donations to the charity, the rap group managed to accrue an additional US$280,000 from fan contributions.

“The thousands of people who donated have inspired us to further lend a hand during this unprecedented crisis,” reads a statement on their website.

“Whether it’s through music, or our actions, the purpose of 36 Chambers and Wu-Tang, is to always see a better tomorrow. In collaboration with Mayor Jim Watson and the City of Ottawa, 36 Chambers is releasing the A Better Tomorrow Collection: three products that collectively will benefit the Ottawa Food Bank, Ottawa Mission and CHEO.”