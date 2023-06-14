Wu-Tang Clan join Nas on stage at London party to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop

Wu-Tang Clan surprised fans with an intimate set at London’s KOKO last night (June 13) during Nas’ afterparty marking 50 years of hip-hop.

The afterparty was to celebrate the end of the UK leg of the ‘NY State Of Mind’ tour, a joint tour between the two legendary hip-hop acts.

After Wu-Tang Clan and Nas performed at their sold-out show at The O2, a party was held for superfans with a more intimate performance. Nas was originally billed to host the event, however, many fans speculated that the Wu-Tang Clan would also perform with him.

Great to celebrate 50 years of hip hop at The House of Koko last night, followed by Nas and Wu-Tang Clan in the Koko Theatre for a late night ‘after party’ set post-O2 performance. pic.twitter.com/S0swcIiIm5 — Greg Wetherall (@GregWetherall) June 14, 2023

Nas’ opening acts were two London rappers; south Londoner and House Of Pharaohs “resident” Sam Wise and the ’00s hip-hop-inspired Strandz. In the latter’s set, he reminded the audience that “We’re here to celebrate hip-hop, right?” whilst asking for “more energy” before the legends took to the the stage. Kiss FM and TV DJ Shortee Blitz also “tested our knowledge of hip-hop” by playing classics like KRS-One‘s ‘Sound Of Da Police’, Giggs‘ ‘Talking The Hardest’ and more.

Arriving on stage, Nas delivered a long monologue of gratitude.

“I just finished The O2 with Wu-Tang and it is the best tour I’ve ever been on in my life,” he told the KOKO audience in Camden. “Doing what we do is something special. As you know, it’s been so many years and doing this tour is such a blessing. This is my 50th year on the planet, the same time as hip-hop is turning 50, ain’t that some shit?”

The rapper then went on to perform classics including ‘Hate Me Now’, ‘Ooochie Wally’, and ‘If I Ruled That World’. Mid-set, he offered another reflection on the genre and his career: “This ain’t just hip-hop music. This ain’t rap. This is life… It’s pain and love and death. That shit ain’t just music, man. That is not entertainment, man. That’s drama.

“But, through the love of Run-DMC and LL Cool J and Rakim, Queen Latifah, Slick Rick, Monie Love, De La Soul, Just-Ice, Eazy-E; because of them, we were saved. Not just me and Ghost[Face Killah], but you too.”

Nas then told the crowd to “throw those Ws up” and invited Wu-Tang Clan members GhostFace Killah and Raekwon on stage to rap their own generational hits; ‘C.R.E.A.M’, ‘Protect Ya Neck’, and more.

Before leaving the stage, Nas told the crowd: “I just wanna thank your ears for all these years from bottom of my brave heart. Without you, the whole rap shit goes fucking nowhere. This shit is like life water in the veins coming out.

“They say this is entertainment – we’ll take that. We’re just here and we can’t believe it. We’re just n**** from the block [but] we’re bigger than [that]. Sorry for talking your ears off, but thanks for your ears through the years.”

Last November, the Grammy Award winner released the third instalment of his ‘King’s Disease’ album trilogy, ‘King’s Disease III’. In a five-star review, NME said the record “houses punchy Hit-Boy beats that are purpose-built for the New York wordsmith’s dynamic rhymes.” The first instalment of the trilogy, ‘King’s Disease’, won Best Rap Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Meanwhile, Wu-Tang Clan celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)’ this year. The collective haven’t released a new record since 2015. Wu-Tang Clan also recently revealed the custom steel chamber for their book Legacy. It costs $360,000 (£298,872) and there are only 36 in the world.

Bob Dylan also recently revealed he’s a fan of the clan – as well as Eminem- praising their “feeling for words and language” and enjoyING “anybody whose vision parallels mine.”

Meanwhile, Nas’ brother, Jabari Fret, defended him against comments made by 21 Savage, who said he wasn’t “relevant” anymore but “just has a loyal ass fan base and he still makes good-ass music.” Fret called Savage “trash” in response.