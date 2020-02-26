Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA releases EP of meditation songs

Wu-Tang Clan‘s RZA has released ‘Guided Explorations’, an EP of meditation songs – you can listen to it below.

The five-track project was produced in collaboration with TAZO Tea and hears RZA instruct listeners to find a “chill environment” before finding spiritual peace.

The Wu-Tang leader goes deep as he discourages distraction and negative thoughts, explaining how “competitive pressure can stagnate you.”

As the record continues, he offers various self-help advice over ambient soundscapes and mellow beats.

Listen to ‘Guided Explorations’ below:

RZA’s new film Cut Throat City, starring T.I., Wesley Snipes, Ethan Hawke, Shameik Moore, and Terrence Howard, is released in April.

Last year, a Wu-Tang Clan theme park in South Korea was announced to be in the early stages of development.

Jimmy S. Kang, the vice president of the legendary hip-hop group’s Wu-Tang Management organisation, is driving the ambitious project and confirmed the plans in a new interview in the US.

Meanwhile, GZA has announced a March UK tour which will celebrate 25 years of his seminal solo album ‘Liquid Swords’.

The Wu-Tang Clan rapper released his acclaimed record back in November 1995, and it has since gone on to be considered one of the all-time classic hip-hop albums.