Wunderhorse announce new UK and Ireland dates for 2023

Wunderhorse have announced additional UK and Ireland dates for 2023 – find all the details below and buy tickets here.

Jacob Slater and co. will open at SWX in Bristol on October 25, with stops in Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow and Birmingham, before closing out at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on November 1.

O2’s pre-sale is happening from today (March 8) until Friday, March 10 8am GMT, while general sale goes live Friday 9am GMT – you can purchase your tickets here.

The new dates follow Wunderhorse’s previously announced UK and Ireland tour which is due to kick off March 26 in Southampton, with further shows scheduled for Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Brighton, London, Dublin and more.

Wunderhorse will also perform five North American shows across May and June, starting in Philadelphia on May 27, followed by Boston, Toronto, Chicago and New York.

The tour follows the release of debut album ‘Cub’, which NME said in a four-star review “repositions Slater as a rock’n’roll troubadour drawing from the likes of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell (the music he always listened to, Slater says) and desperately grappling back control of his narrative”.

“It makes for an album that’s filled with fantastic revelations, namely the realisation that you have agency over your decisions and the path you choose to go down.”

Last year Wunderhorse hit the road with Fontaines D.C., which they described as a “hell of a year” in an Instagram post. “We’ve earned a few stripes and learned a lot, thanks boys,” they added. “Cheers to everyone who got into the record, we’d be nowhere without yas.”

They are currently supporting Pixies on their UK and European tour until their final Paris show on March 16, with the UK leg closing out with two shows at London’s Roundhouse on March 20 and 21.

Back in October, Wunderhorse spoke about the honour of performing alongside such legendary acts and progressing to their own bigger crowds.

“You do feel humbled [to be playing on big stages], but also there’s a part of you that wants to step up to the plate and think, ‘OK, we fucking deserve to be here and we’ve earned this spot,’” he said

“I like feeling out of my comfort zone. I like walking out and seeing a whole sea of faces that are like, ‘Well, come on, what have you got for us?’”

Find the new Wunderhorse tour dates below.

2023

OCTOBER

25 – Bristol, SWX

27– Manchester, O2 Ritz

28 October – Dublin, Button Factory

29 – October – Glasgow, SWG3

31 October – Birmingham, O2 Academy 2

NOVEMBER

1 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town