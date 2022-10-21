Wunderhorse announces UK and Ireland tour for 2023

Wunderhorse has announced details of a UK and Ireland tour, which will take place in spring 2023 – see full dates below and buy tickets here.
The band – the project of former Dead Pretties frontman Jacob Slater – emerged last year with debut single ‘Teal’ and have shared a handful of singles since.
In June, he announced details of his debut album ‘Cub’ and a headline show in London. The album was released on September 16 via Communion.
Slater has now confirmed a UK and Ireland tour for next year, which will kick off in Southampton on March 26, before heading to cities like Newcastle, Glasgow, Brighton, London and Dublin. The tour finishes on April 16 in Galway.
Tickets go on general sale on October 28 at 9am and can be found here. A pre-sale will be available and can be accessed by signing up to the mailing list.
We are pleased to announce our first headline tour around the UK and Ireland. Sign up to our mailing list https://t.co/TI7w3pXSBe for early access. General sale Friday 28th October from 9am. pic.twitter.com/XotUZpGi2s
— Wunderhorse (@wunderhorse) October 21, 2022
Speaking to NME earlier this month, Slater said of his debut solo album: “I found it more interesting to write about other people than me. A lot of these songs were written in my late-teens and early-20s, and I wasn’t sure if I had a specific voice to tell those stories.
“I thought it’d be better to look at people around me who’d impacted my life rather than running the risk of sounding up my own arse, or looking back and not being happy with what I said. I don’t know what my feelings are half the time.”
In a four-star review, NME described ‘Cub’ as “a goodbye to the Jacob Slater we previously knew, and a hugely exciting welcome to a songwriter finally becoming himself. You can envisage him making records like this for decades to come.”
Wunderhorse 2023 tour:
MARCH
26 – Joiners, Southampton
27 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham
28 – The Cluny, Newcastle
30 – King Tuts, Glasgow
31 – Deaf Institute, Manchester
APRIL
01 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
02 – Bodega, Nottingham
04 – The Bullingdon, Oxford
05 – Green Door Store, Brighton
06 – Electric Ballroom, London
08 – Dead Famous, Newquay
09 – Cornish Bank, Falmouth
11 – Louisiana, Bristol
12 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
14 – The Workman’s Club, Dublin
15 – Kasbah, Limerick
16 – Roisin Dubh, Galway