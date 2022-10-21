Wunderhorse announces UK and Ireland tour for 2023

Wunderhorse has announced details of a UK and Ireland tour, which will take place in spring 2023 – see full dates below and buy tickets here.

The band – the project of former Dead Pretties frontman Jacob Slater – emerged last year with debut single ‘Teal’ and have shared a handful of singles since.

In June, he announced details of his debut album ‘Cub’ and a headline show in London. The album was released on September 16 via Communion.

Advertisement

Slater has now confirmed a UK and Ireland tour for next year, which will kick off in Southampton on March 26, before heading to cities like Newcastle, Glasgow, Brighton, London and Dublin. The tour finishes on April 16 in Galway.

Tickets go on general sale on October 28 at 9am and can be found here. A pre-sale will be available and can be accessed by signing up to the mailing list.

We are pleased to announce our first headline tour around the UK and Ireland. Sign up to our mailing list https://t.co/TI7w3pXSBe for early access. General sale Friday 28th October from 9am. pic.twitter.com/XotUZpGi2s — Wunderhorse (@wunderhorse) October 21, 2022

Speaking to NME earlier this month, Slater said of his debut solo album: “I found it more interesting to write about other people than me. A lot of these songs were written in my late-teens and early-20s, and I wasn’t sure if I had a specific voice to tell those stories.

“I thought it’d be better to look at people around me who’d impacted my life rather than running the risk of sounding up my own arse, or looking back and not being happy with what I said. I don’t know what my feelings are half the time.”

In a four-star review, NME described ‘Cub’ as “a goodbye to the Jacob Slater we previously knew, and a hugely exciting welcome to a songwriter finally becoming himself. You can envisage him making records like this for decades to come.”

Advertisement

Wunderhorse 2023 tour:

MARCH

26 – Joiners, Southampton

27 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

28 – The Cluny, Newcastle

30 – King Tuts, Glasgow

31 – Deaf Institute, Manchester

APRIL

01 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

02 – Bodega, Nottingham

04 – The Bullingdon, Oxford

05 – Green Door Store, Brighton

06 – Electric Ballroom, London

08 – Dead Famous, Newquay

09 – Cornish Bank, Falmouth

11 – Louisiana, Bristol

12 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

14 – The Workman’s Club, Dublin

15 – Kasbah, Limerick

16 – Roisin Dubh, Galway