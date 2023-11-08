X Japan bassist Hiroshi “Heath” Morie has died, aged 55

X JAPAN bassist Hiroshi “Heath” Morie has died at the age of 55, it has been reported.

According to reports from JRock News, Morie died in late October after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Morie reportedly faced medical complications earlier in the year that ultimately led to him being diagnosed with cancer, though it hasn’t been revealed what kind of cancer he suffered from.

He also reportedly did not share the news of his cancer diagnosis with his fellow X Japan bandmates, per JRock News.

After hearing of Morie’s death, X Japan drummer and pianist Yoshiki reportedly cancelled a November 1 appearance at a gala in San Francisco to fly back to Shinjuku, Tokyo to pay his respects to the late bassist. In a Facebook post dated November 3, Yoshiki told his fans that he was unable to attend the gala event because “someone close to me passed away”.

Sorry I had to cancel my attendance to receive "Award of Honor" in SF.Someone close to me passed away.

Yoshiki has since taken to X (fka Twitter) to seemingly confirm Morie’s death, saying: “It seems that some news about the members has come out, despite the wishes of their relatives.”

He went on to write: “I am currently talking with my relatives about what has happened so far and what will happen in the future. Please give me some time. I’ll tell you how I feel after I finish it.”

The rest of X Japan have yet to comment on Morie’s death.

Morie joined X Japan in 1992 when he replaced former bassist Taiji. Morie performed with the band until the group’s disbandment in 1997. He, along with the rest of the band, reunited in 2007.

X Japan most recently released the single ‘Angel’ in late July, marking their first release in eight years. The single also halted Elon Musk’s rebranding of Twitter to X in Japan, as the band had already trademarked the name X Japan.

‘Angel’ also arrived five years after Japan X last performed live, with their final shows taking place at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan in September 2018 – the same year that they also appeared at Coachella and released the documentary We Are X.