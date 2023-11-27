XG announce new song ‘Winter Without You’, tease world tour

Girl group XG have announced a new song called ‘Winter Without You’ and teased an upcoming world tour.

Yesterday (November 26), XG released a teaser for the upcoming music video of their new song, titled ‘Winter Without You’. The girl group have yet to confirm a release date for their new single.

The teaser clip for ‘Winter Without You’ features the members of XG in a spaceship traveling out into the galaxies, as they await a message from their loved ones back home.

XG tear up as they hear the voices of their loved ones, before previewing the song in question. “This ain’t winter without you,” they sing on the preview.

On the same day, XG also announced that they would heading on their first-ever world tour soon, teasing that more “detailed information” would be “coming soon”.

The girl group previously performed at the Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2023, as part of 88rising’s line-up of artists. The concert also featured Thai rapper MILLI, South Korean singer BIBI, GOT7 member Jackson Wang and more.

Prior to their Singapore F1 Grand Prix performance, XG also appeared at KCON LA 2023 this August, where they covered 2NE1’s ‘I Am the Best’. Check out NME‘s recap of the best seven moments at KCON LA 2023 here.

Meanwhile, the girl group released their debut mini-album ‘New DNA’ at the tail-end of September. The project features the single ‘Puppet Show’, as well as previously released tracks such as ‘New Dance’, ‘TGIF’, ‘GRL GVNG’ and more.