XG unveil melancholy holiday single ‘Winter Without You’

Girl group XG have released a music video for ‘Winter Without You’, their first holiday single.
Partly set in a wintry, desolate mountain landscape, the visual for ‘Winter Without You’ captures the lonesomeness of the R&B tune’s lyrics. “So now, this ain’t winter without you / No more joy, no laughter / Wish that I could turn it back around / When I’m falling down,” they sing on the chorus.
‘Winter Without You’ follows the release of XG’s first mini-album ‘New DNA’ in September, which was led by the single ‘Puppet Show’. That record was also preceded by pre-release tracks ‘GRL GVNG’, ‘TGIF’ and ‘New Dance’. In a four-star review of ‘New DNA’, NME’s Carmen Chin called it a “menagerie of styles, influences and genres, coated with a cybernetic, bio-surreal sheen.”
Before ‘New DNA’, the group had kicked off their 2023 with the January double-release ‘Shooting Star’ and ‘Left Right’. The former was later remixed by rapper Rico Nasty, and the latter by Ciara and Jackson Wang.
Back in November, XG announced via social media that they would soon be releasing details for their first-ever world tour.