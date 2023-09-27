XG drop trippy music video for ‘Puppet Show’

Girl group XG have released a music video for ‘Puppet Show’, a cut from their debut mini-album ‘New DNA’.

The music video for ‘Puppet Show’ star XG as leaders of a cult of faceless people, who are performing a ritual around a giant hole in the earth. The girl group later jump into the hale, transporting them to the tip of a structure that stands above the clouds.

“Welcome to the puppеt show / Where we play ’em like their plastic dolls / They’ll do anything, anything, anything / When you got ’em hangin’ by a string, by a string,” XG sing on the cheeky chorus of ‘Puppet Show’.

‘Puppet Show’ is one of six songs on XG’s new mini-album, ‘New DNA’, out now. The project also features previously released tracks such as ‘New Dance’, ‘TGIF’, ‘GRL GVNG’ and more. Check it out below.

Last month, during an interview with Apple Music, XG discussed some of their biggest music inspirations as a group and what shaped the music on ‘New DNA’. The girl group then spoke about how their songs are “based on R&B and Hip-hop”, and that they draw influence from artists such as Beyoncé, Rihanna and H.E.R.

‘New DNA’ arrives eight months after the girl group released the songs ‘Shooting Star’ and ‘Left Right’ in January 2023. They went on to release remixes of both tracks in the following months, featuring Rico Nasty (‘Shooting Star’) and GOT7’s Jackson Wang and Ciara ‘Left Right’.