XG tease ‘Shooting Star’ remix with Rico Nasty

South Korea-based Japanese girl group XG are set to release a remix of their popular single ‘Shooting Star’ with Rico Nasty.

Today (April 6), the group announced on its official Twitter account that they are set to release two remixes of ‘Shooting Star’ later this week, both by producer Jakops, who also worked on the rest of the group’s releases.

The first version is called the ‘Bars Remixx’ and will feature an appearance by American rapper Rico Nasty, while the second is titled the ‘Chill Remixx’. Both songs will be released tomorrow (April 7) at 12am in each timezone.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, XG released a music video for their song ‘Left Right’, which has since become their first song to chart in the US. The track has so far peaked at Number 35 on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart.

XG first gained prominence for their viral ‘GALZ XYPHER’ YouTube performance, which featured the members Harvey, Jurin, Maya and Cocona taking turns to rap over instrumentals from J.I.D and Rosalia songs.

Meanwhile, Rico Nasty released a music video for her song ‘Gotsta Get Paid’, a cut from her seventh mixtape ‘Las Ruinas’, in September 2022. The project also features the single ‘Vaderz‘ featuring Bktherula.

In other news, BTS member Suga is set to release his debut studio album ‘D-Day’ later this month, and will be preceded by the pre-release single ‘People Pt. 2’ with IU. The record will be accompanied by the Disney+ documentary Suga: Road to D-Day.