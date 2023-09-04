xikers announce 2023 ‘Tricky House: First Encounter’ world tour

Rookie K-pop boyband xikers have announced the US leg of their 2023 ‘Tricky House: First Encounter’ world tour.

On August 31, xikers announced the dates and venues for the US leg of their 2023 ‘Tricky House: First Encounter’ world tour. It’ll kick off in October, with shows in New York and Illinois, as well as two in Texas.

In November, the boyband will wrap up their six-date US tour with two shows in California. xikers will play Los Angeles on November 1, before finishing up the leg in San Francisco on November 4.

Advertisement

Ticketing details for the US leg of xikers’ 2023 ‘Tricky House: First Encounter’ world tour are expected to be announced soon. Keep an eye on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for xikers’ 2023 ‘Tricky House: First Encounter’ world tour are:

OCTOBER

22: New York, New York, The Apollo

24: Chicago, Illinois, Patio Theatre

28: Fort Worth, Texas, Will Rogers Auditorium

30: Houston, Texas, House of Blues

NOVEMBER

01: Los Angeles, California, The Orpheum

04: San Francisco, California, The Warfield

[📷] xikers WORLD TOUR TRICKY HOUSE : FIRST ENCOUNTER IN USA

⠀

🗓 10.22📍NEW YORK, NY

🗓 10.24📍CHICAGO, IL

🗓 10.28📍FORT WORTH, TX

🗓 10.30📍HOUSTON, TX

🗓 11.01📍LOS ANGELES, CA

🗓 11.04📍SAN FRANCISCO, CA

⠀#xikers #싸이커스#xikers_WorldTour_TrickyHouse… pic.twitter.com/cWGnvRoon9 — xikers(싸이커스) (@xikers_official) August 31, 2023

In other touring news, PURPLE KISS have announced their 2023 ‘Festa’ US tour. The 17-date tour will feature shows in Philadelphia, Nashville, San Antonio and more across October and November.

Meanwhile, popular South Korean singing reality competition TV series Immortal Songs is headed to New York this October. The show will feature performances by K-pop groups NewJeans and ATEEZ, as well as Psy, Jannabi and more.