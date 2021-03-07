Xiu Xiu release music video for single ‘Rumpus Room’

Xiu Xiu have released a new single, ‘Rumpus Room’, taken from the duo’s forthcoming album, ‘OH NO’.

The track, which dropped last Thursday (March 4), features Angus Andrew of Liars. ‘Rumpus Room’ is the latest single from Xiu Xiu’s upcoming duets album, ‘OH NO’, set for release on March 26 via Polyvinyl.

According to Xiu Xiu in a press release, ‘Rumpus Room’ picks up where January’s lead single ‘A Bottle Of Rum’ left off.

The accompanying DIY video was directed by Xiu Xiu’s own Angela Seo. In it, we see her parading around a living room, munching Cheetos and wearing boxing gloves and Crocs.

Watch the video for ‘Rumpus Room’ below:

On the surreal though rambunctious visual, Seo said, “Does everyone have a deep personal childhood association with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, or just me?

“Sometimes in my old teenage journals, I find flamin’ red dusted fingerprint smudges among melodramatic poems and fake runaway notes. All that intersected perfectly with the ‘Rumpus Room’ song, and part II story of the video trilogy (1st being ‘A Bottle of Rum’).”

Forthcoming album ‘OH NO’ is set to feature a plethora of guests and collaborators, including Sharon Van Etten, Chelsea Wolfe and other members of Liars.

Seo’s bandmate Jamie Stewart said, “The guest stars of ‘OH NO’ reflect the types of people… who helped remind me that the ratio of beautiful humans to shitty humans is more like 60/40 rather than what I have always assumed was 1/99.

“Although there is an ‘I HATE PEOPLE’ pin on my guitar strap, I hate them less now.”