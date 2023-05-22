XODIAC announce London, Amsterdam concerts

Rookie K-pop boyband XODIAC are set to perform shows in London and Amsterdam this year.

XODIAC are set to host their first-ever showcase tour of Europe two weeks from now in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and London, England on May 30 and June 1, respectively.

According to XODIAC’s official Twitter account, VIP ticket holders will be granted early access to the venues, as well as a meet and greet session.

In addition, the first 100 or so entrants on the days of the concerts will be given fan banners on a first come first served basis. VIP ticket holders will also be entered into a lucky draw for autographed posters.

Tickets for the London show are on sale new via Dice. General admission tickets are going for £59.50, while VIP tickets cost £165, both not include of fees.

Meanwhile, for the Amsterdam show, regular tickets cost €72.45 and VIP tickets cost €179.00. Both are available now from Ticketmaster.

XODIAC’s 2023 Debut Showcase of Europe dates are:

MAY

30: Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Melkweg

JUNE

1: London, England, Clapham Grand

XODIAC’s debut showcase tour of Europe will come just days before the boyband release their upcoming first mini-album, ‘Throw A Dice’, set to drop on June 7. The project will feature the previously released singles ‘Midnight Sky’ and ‘Special Love’.

In other K-pop news, Netflix has revealed that it is in talks to release season two of Persona, starring the late K-pop idol Sulli. The K-pop idol had been filming for the series before her death in October 2019.