XOYO to open new club in Birmingham

The team behind London venue and nightclub XOYO are set to open a new club in Birmingham.

Described as a “sister venue” to the Shoreditch spot, XOYO Birmingham will open in the autumn.

A statement from the team behind the venue said that it will be a “game-changer” and was created “for and by the people of Birmingham”.

“We’re all about celebrating Birmingham’s vibrant spirit, and our mission is simple: All we wanna do is dance!” they added.

Earlier this year, the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) claimed that the UK government is “intentionally” closing down nightclubs and venues across the country.

Highlighted in a new statement, the organisation has claimed that the government has taken deliberate steps to force smaller live venues out of business, and listed the ways in which it has done so.

The statement claims that, unlike other countries across Europe, the UK sees the nightlife sector as “a burden on policing and local government”, and has put forward numerous measures leading to one nightclub being closed every three days since 2019.

“Nightclubs and venues across the UK have been one of the hardest hit by crises,” said NTIA. “These businesses contribute billions in tax to HMRC and local authorities in taxation, but have seen very little support from the Government in return. Every one of these businesses has an important part in the recovery of the local economy and has a great importance within communities beyond the dance floor.”

A report published at the start of the year showed that one-third of UK nightclubs closed by the end of 2022. Previously, five organisations representing the UK hospitality sector penned an open letter to the UK government – explaining how change needed to be made if smaller venues could survive the aforementioned energy crisis.