The xx appear to be teaming up with Raf Simons for a new clothing collaboration

Belgian fashion designer has worked with the band previously

The xx have teased that they are involved in a new clothing collaboration with Raf Simons – you can see some of the first images of the collaboration below. Read more: The xx’s Debut Album: Why It’s The Greatest Record Of Our Times Hinting at the team up on social media this morning (November 25), the group posed an image of their bass player, Oliver Sim, in a jumper with a small ‘x’ on its collar. The famed Belgian fashion designer has worked with the band previously, after working with London-based filmmaker Alisdair McLennan on the video for ‘I Dare You’ back in 2017. The band then teased the collaboration with the simple line: “Raf Simons / The xx coming soon!” Later, a series of further images with examples of the clothing followed. You can see the images here:

Earlier this year, The xx gave an update on their upcoming album, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘I See You’.

Speaking to Matt Everitt on BBC Radio 6 Music in August, bassist/vocalist Oliver Sim said that he had met up with guitarist/vocalist Romy Madley Croft and, separately, the band’s beatmaker/producer Jamie xx to gather ideas for the trio’s fourth record.

“I’ve done a lot of work with Romy in the last couple of weeks,” Sim said. “I’ve done a lot of work with Jamie, but we haven’t had that moment yet of all three of us being in the room together.” He later added that all three band members were making new music independently “as if we’re making our own records.”

Asked to expand on what’s in store for their next album, Sim added: “We’re still very much figuring it out. I feel very curious. Though it does feel like a long time since the first record, we’re still new to it all.”

He also said that he feels a “different kind of excitement” about the future. “I don’t feel like a seasoned professional yet.”

Back in September, The xx also joined The 1975 in signing up to assist an emergency climate change campaign.

Music industry collective Music Declares Emergency (MDE) amassed thousands of signatories to its declaration of a climate and ecological emergency, since it was launched over the summer.

They received initial backing from a host of music companies including AIM, Abbey Road Studios, The BRIT School and more. IDLES and Nadine Shah also signed up for the initiative.