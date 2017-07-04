The xx’s Romy Croft talks working with ‘intelligent, quick and lovely’ Millie Bobby Brown

The 'Stranger Things' star appears in the 'I Dare You' video

The xx‘s Romy Croft has spoken out in praise of ‘Stranger Things‘ star Millie Bobby Brown, after she recently starred in their video for ‘I Dare You’.

While the word awaits the arrival of ‘Stranger Things’ season 2, the young ‘Eleven’ actress appeared in their video along with Paris Jackson, for the latest single from The xx’s third album ‘I See You‘. Now, talking to Matt Wilkinson as he fills on for Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio for tonight’s show, singer and guitarist Croft has praised Brown as ‘quick, lovely and intelligent’.

“We were excited to just have some actual actors, we’ve never worked with actor before in our videos,” said Croft. “I’m thrilled with how it came out, you never know and you always hope for the best. Millie (Bobby Brown) is absolutely so intelligent and quick and really lovely, and came up to everyone and was really warm. She was singing the song on set, so I thought that was a good sign. It was connecting with her, and everyone was really sweet.”

Croft added: “I’m really happy with how it turned out and the reaction it’s got. I’m really grateful for everyone that’s been into it.”

Speaking of progress on new material and their ability to write on the road, Croft continued: “You always say, ‘oh we’re going to write on the road this time’, and you reach that point where you have to start writing, because I realise that it’s always been a form of self therapy for me, just to help vocalise what I’m going through.

Jamie is really good at making music on the road, he made [solo album] ‘In Colour’ pretty much all on our last album tour. I’ve been inspired by him, and I’ve been teaching myself logic, my tools previously have been voice and guitar, and you can’t always sing on a plane or get a guitar out, so it’s been fun getting a bit more self-sufficient with that, I would like to do a bit more of that.”

The xx’s remaining European summer festival tour dates are below:

AUGUST

10 – 12, – Gothenburg, Sweden

10 – Øya 2017 Oslo, Norway

12 – Flow Festival Helsinki, Finland

14 – Sunset Festival Estonia Tallinn, Estonia

15 – Sunset Festival Latvia Sigulda, Latvia

17 – Pukkelpop Kiewit Hasselt, Belgium

18 – Lowlands Festival (Aug 18 – 20 Schedule TBA) Biddinghuizen, Netherlands

25 – Zurich OpenAir 2017 Glattbrugg, Switzerland

27 – Rock en Seine Boulogne Billancourt, France

29 – SWG3 Galvanisers Yard Glasgow, United Kingdom

30 – SWG3 Galvanizers Yard Glasgow, United Kingdom

SEPTEMBER

1-3 – Stradbally, Ireland

7 – 10 – East Lulworth, United Kingdom

10 – Lollapalooza Berlin Berlin, Germany