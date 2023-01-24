XXXTentacion estate releases Lil Uzi Vert collaboration on late rapper’s birthday

The estate of XXXTentacion has released a new song called ‘I’m Not Human’ featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

READ MORE: What I learned about XXXTentacion from making a documentary of his life

The song was released yesterday (January 23) on what would have been the rapper’s 25th birthday. “A gift from Jah…Thank you,” a post read on XXXTentacion’s Instagram (real name Jahseh Onfroy).

The gentle, acoustic ballad opens with a reference to Slipknot’s 2008 song ‘Snuff’ from ‘All Hope Is Gone’: “Bury all your secrets in my skin / Come away with innocence, and leave me with my sins.”

Advertisement

“Pain’s gon’ come, I won’t cry / Leave my heart out of it / I’m not a human, I’m not a human,” XXXTentacion sings, before Lil Uzi Vert joins on the second verse.

Listen to the track below.

Back in November 2021, Lil Uzi Vert admitted during a fan Q&A that the idea of working on a posthumous track with the late rapper felt “really weird”.

“Yes, I’d love to do a song with him but I’m really weird on stuff like that. Don’t get me wrong, it took me really long to do that with another artist. I’m really weird because I understand that they’re not here living and what if that’s not the vision they really want? Especially if they really fucked with me. What if that’s all wrong, I’d be pissed off if like they did it all wrong and I’m not here. But you know, if it works out, it works out,” he said.

Advertisement

XXXTentacion was shot and killed in 2018 as he left a motorcycle shop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida when he was 20-years-old.

Last year new film Look At Me: XXXTentacion was released, directed by filmmaker Sabaah Folayan, which details the turbulent life of late, controversial rapper.

It tells the story from his troubled childhood spent in South Florida to his sudden rise in the music industry – extensively detailing the domestic violence allegations made against him by ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala in 2016 – and his death in 2018 during an apparent robbery.