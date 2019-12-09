XXXTentacion fans criticise museum for displaying the car he died in

Fans of XXXTentacion have criticised the late rapper’s estate after the car in which he died was put on display.

The rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot and killed at a motorcycle dealership in Broward County, Florida on June 18, 2018. He was 20 years old.

The car, which is on display with a number of other personal items including his clothes, has provoked an emotional response from fans. Many feel the vehicle shouldn’t be on display.

One fan said: “Yo…Seriously? They’re out here showcasing the car that XXXTentacion died in, for what? Bro, the man got shot to death in that shit.”

You can see some of the other responses below:

Yo.. Seriously? They’re out here showcasing the car XXXTentacion died in, for what? Bro, the man got shot to death in that shit.. I don’t care if it was “the car of his dreams”.. Am I the only one who feels this way wtf.. X fans man, wake the f^ck up.. pic.twitter.com/cl9m7Y2t11 — BlackySpeakz (@BlackySpeakz) December 6, 2019

I find it incredibly weird that they made a museum for xxxtentacion with displays like the car he was shot in? Apparently bc it was his fav vehicle but cmon let him rest? — alesha! (@aleshalaurabe) December 7, 2019

Bruh why is there an xxxtentacion museum like bro… how are you gonna put the car he died in there to?? — gnarly:) (@gnarlyminajj) December 6, 2019

I love the everything about the XXXTENTACION mesuem expect the CAR — succesful (@succdeep) December 8, 2019

the car that xxxtentacion was shot in is on display at his museum this feels wrong

very morally ambiguous I wonder how the family feels about it — Josiah (@devvJosiah) December 6, 2019

Why is the car @xxxtentacion was killed in at the damn museum like wtf see now this is going too far — Aaliya 🖤 (@Mimi_Baby33) December 5, 2019

Earlier this year Billie Eilish paid tribute to XXXTentacion on the anniversary of his murder. “Miss you. Hope you’re okay up there. Long live you,” the pop star wrote online.

Eilish was close friends with the rapper and previously defended grieving for him despite his history of domestic abuse charges. “I don’t think I deserve getting hate for loving someone that passed,” she said.

Reviewing XXXTentacion’s latest posthumous release recently, NME wrote: “‘Bad Vibes Forever’ is better than Skins, the first XXXTentacion album released after the rapper’s death, but all of his posthumous music to date has fallen short.

“Even if you do hate XXXTentacion, you cannot deny his influence on modern rap. But ‘Bad Vibes Forever’ is a serious case of over-embellishing thin material.”