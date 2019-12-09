Trending:

XXXTentacion fans criticise museum for displaying the car he died in

The decision has been met with criticism from fans

Elizabeth Aubrey
XXXTentacion - Credit: Getty

Fans of XXXTentacion have criticised the late rapper’s estate after the car in which he died was put on display.

The rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot and killed at a motorcycle dealership in Broward County, Florida on June 18, 2018. He was 20 years old.

The car, which is on display with a number of other personal items including his clothes, has provoked an emotional response from fans. Many feel the vehicle shouldn’t be on display.

One fan said: “Yo…Seriously? They’re out here showcasing the car that XXXTentacion died in, for what? Bro, the man got shot to death in that shit.”

You can see some of the other responses below:

Earlier this year Billie Eilish paid tribute to XXXTentacion on the anniversary of his murder. “Miss you. Hope you’re okay up there. Long live you,” the pop star wrote online.

Eilish was close friends with the rapper and previously defended grieving for him despite his history of domestic abuse charges. “I don’t think I deserve getting hate for loving someone that passed,” she said.

Reviewing XXXTentacion’s latest posthumous release recently, NME wrote:‘Bad Vibes Forever’ is better than Skins, the first XXXTentacion album released after the rapper’s death, but all of his posthumous music to date has fallen short.

“Even if you do hate XXXTentacion, you cannot deny his influence on modern rap. But ‘Bad Vibes Forever’ is a serious case of over-embellishing thin material.”

