XXXTentacion murder suspect takes plea deal, will testify against co-defendants

A suspect in the murder of XXXTentacion is reportedly set to take a plea deal, and will testify against his co-defendants.

Four men have been charged with the 2018 murder of the rapper, and XXL report that a plea deal was taken by defendant Robert Allen on Friday (August 12), with Allen hoping to reduce his sentence by co-operating with law enforcement.

His lawyer, Jim Lewis, told NBC Miami: “Mr. Allen entered a guilty plea this morning in the murder death of XXXTentacion. He pleaded guilty to a lesser included offense of second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. He still faces a life sentence.

“Obviously, we are hoping for better than that. But his sentence is deferred and it is likely he will be called as a witness in the case against the other three co-defendants.”

Lewis added: “Mr. Allen’s role was much less than the other three involved. It was always kind of contemplated that the State was looking to use him as a witness in the case. And finally we came to an agreement and plead to the agreement today.

“Again, his involvement was much less than the others. More of an accusatory after the fact than really part of the planning. Certainly never got out of the car, never had a gun, never shot anybody. And hopefully the judge and the State will take this into consideration.”

The other three defendants, Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome, face murder charges and have pleaded not guilty.

XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was killed in a shooting aged 20 as he left a car dealership in Miami, Florida in June 2018.

Since then, a number of posthumous releases have been shared, with the album ‘Bad Vibes Forever’ shared in late 2019.

A feature-length documentary, titled Look At Me: XXXTentacion, was also released earlier this year on Hulu in the US, with a UK release yet to be announced.

The documentary charts the late rapper’s ascent on SoundCloud, his struggles with mental health and his history of domestic abuse charges. In 2018, he confessed to a series of violent crimes in a secret recording.