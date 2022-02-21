XXXTentacion’s ‘?’ passes Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ to become Spotify’s most streamed hip-hop album in history

XXXTentacion‘s 2018 album ‘?’ has become the most streamed hip-hop album in Spotify history, surpassing Drake’s 2018 LP, ‘Scorpion’.

Chart Data reported that as of last November, ‘Scorpion’ was ahead of ‘?’ by nearly one billion streams. XXXTentacion’s second studio album has since reached 7.884billion plays on the platform, with Drake currently sitting at 7.883bn.

‘?’ was released in March 2018, giving the rapper his first Number One on the Billboard 200 albums chart. His track ‘Sad!’ topped the US singles chart a week on from his death, which made him the first artist to earn a posthumous number one single as a lead artist in the US since Notorious B.I.G. in 1997 with ‘Mo Money Mo Problems’.

Advertisement

The rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot and killed at a motorcycle dealership in Broward County, Florida on June 18, 2018. He was 20 years old. The news from Chart Data comes four years after his death.

XXXTENTACION's '?' is now the #1 most streamed hip-hop album in Spotify history, surpassing Drake's 'Scorpion'. — chart data (@chartdata) February 17, 2022

XXXTentacion’s estate continued to release his music posthumously, including the albums ‘Skins’ and ‘Bad Vibes Forever’, the latter of which NME awarded three stars in a review.

Reviewing XXXTentacion’s latest posthumous release, NME wrote: “‘Bad Vibes Forever’ is better than ‘Skins’, the first XXXTentacion album released after the rapper’s death, but all of his posthumous music to date has fallen short.

“Even if you do hate XXXTentacion, you cannot deny his influence on modern rap. But ‘Bad Vibes Forever’ is a serious case of over-embellishing thin material.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, it was announced that a new documentary about the late rapper titled Look At Me! will make its premiere at this year’s SXSW festival.

The film — directed by Sabaah Folayan and produced by FADER Films — was announced earlier this month. “Look At Me! explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper XXXTENTACION, one of the most streamed artists on the planet,” reads the film’s synopsis.

The documentary will debut at the film festival segment of SXSW, which takes place in Austin, Texas, from March 11 to March 20.