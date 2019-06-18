XXXTentaction affiliate C Glizzy has reportedly been shot in the head

The 16 year-old rapper is expected to survive

C Glizzy, a rising hip hop MC and a friend of the late XXXTentacion, has been shot in the head in Florida but is expected to survive, according to local news reports.

Glizzy, whose real name is Christian Moore, was identified by a reporter for TV station WLPG Local 10 as the victim of the shooting in Pompano Beach, Florida, outside a convenience store.

He was then taken to a local hospital, where doctors removed a bullet from his head. Later, reporter Madeleine Wright said that Moore’s mother had told her: “He is heavily sedated and not talking right now, but she is expecting and hoping that he’ll survive the gunshot wound he sustained to the head.”

The news came almost exactly a year since XXXTentacion was fatally shot in Miami. The rapper, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot and killed at a motorcycle dealership in Broward County, Florida on June 18, 2018. He was 20 years old.

Four men were later arrested in connection with his murder, and police said that his killers were ‘tracking’ him, releasing surveillance footage in September.

He has since made a number of posthumous musical appearance, with ‘Skins’, his third studio album, arriving back in December and hitting the number one spot in the US charts. It was followed by a mixtape ‘Members Only, Vol. 4’ in January.