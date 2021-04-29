Blossoms, Bombay Bicycle Club and Stereophonics to headline Y Not Festival 2021

Blossoms, Bombay Bicycle Club and Stereophonics will headline this year’s Y Not Festival – check out the line-up so far below.

The event will take place in Pikehall, Derbyshire between July 30 and August 1, returning after a coronavirus-enforced cancellation in 2020. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.

Joining the aforementioned three bill-toppers across the weekend will be the likes of Manic Street Preachers, Pale Waves, Fontaines D.C., Kelis, Sleaford Mods, The Big Moon, Jake Bugg, Black Honey and Circa Waves (Thursday headliners).

Levellers and James, meanwhile, are set to appear as special guests. Organisers promise that “many more” acts are yet to be announced.

“We can’t wait to headline this year’s event. Y Not was the first festival I ever went to in 2012 so to be back there headlining is really quite surreal,” said Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden. “It’s going to be a very special night.”

Stereophonics’ Richard Jones added: “If the last time we played Y Not is anything to go by this year’s festival will be great. In 2017 the rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of the crowd who were up for a good time.

“I remember watching Slaves and Jake Bugg who were both on form. After the year everyone has been through, I’m sure it will be a memorable weekend for everyone!”

Jason Oakley, Managing Director at Y Not Festival, commented: “After a tough year for live music, there’s finally some light at the end of the tunnel and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Y Not Festival for the celebration we all deserve.

“We’ll be bringing our most exciting line-up yet with three explosive headliners, Stereophonics, Bombay Bicycle Club and Blossoms as well some of the UK’s rising stars like Jade Bird, The Lathums, Holly Humberstone and so many others. Thank you for sticking with us and we can’t wait to see you all there.”