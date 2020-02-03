Y Not Festival has announced its 2020 line-up, with Royal Blood, Richard Ashcroft and Bombay Bicycle Club topping the bill.

Alongside its line-up, the festival – which runs from July 23-26 in Pikehall, Derbyshire – have also shared details of a new tree-planting initiative, in which a tree will be planted for every festival attendee.

Alongside the headliners, the likes of Pale Waves, Craig David TS5, Rag N Bone Man, Levellers, James, Eve, Annie Mac and Mr Motivator will play the 2020 edition of the festival.

Advertisement

Dream Wife, Jade Bird, The Amazons, Sundara Karma and more are also on the bill.

⚡LIKE & RETWEET AND YOU COULD WIN AN 8 PERSON XL BELL TENT, 8 VIP TICKETS WITH THURSDAY ENTRY AND A £200 BAR TAB!!! ⚡ Y Not is excited to welcome Royal Blood, Richard Ashcroft, Craig David, Bombay Bicycle Club, Rag N Bone Man, Levellers, James, Frank Turner + LOADS MORE pic.twitter.com/CLd3SZkhse — Y Not Festival (@ynotfestival) February 3, 2020

As well as planting a tree for each attendee, the festival has also already planted trees for many of the bands playing, including, suitably, an Ash tree for Richard Ashcroft, a Bamboo for Bombay Bicycle Club, and a Royal Oak for Royal Blood.

“This year, in order to help the planet and the beautiful Peak District, we’re planting a tree for everyone who attends Y Not Festival,” the festival said of the initiative.

“The thousands of trees planted will help us develop a more sustainable future – and now, these amazing acts are rooted in Y Not’s history in more ways than one.”

Advertisement

Royal Blood were also today announced alongside The Streets for August’s Victorious Festival in Portsmouth.

Last year, they told NME about their upcoming third album, calling it “weird and scary”. “All things scary should feel weird at first,” they said.

“It’s like when you’ve got a new accessory or a piece of clothing that feels scary, you feel a little self-conscious going out in it. Then you catch your reflection and realise that you look cool as fuck. It’s one of those for us. If you’re not scared, then it means that you haven’t touched upon anything new or fresh. I think we were waiting for the fear.”