Y Not becomes latest 2020 festival to be cancelled due to coronavirus

Derbyshire’s Y Not Festival has been the latest summer festival to announce it’s cancelling its 2020 edition due to the coronavirus.

The event was set to take place over the weekend of July 24-26 and be headlined by Royal Blood, Richard Ashcroft and Bombay Bicycle Club.

“Following the continuing developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel this year’s festival,” Y Not wrote on Instagram to announce the news.

Advertisement

“With everything going on in the world right now, we know this is the right thing to do. The safety of the audience, artists, crew and wider community has to come first. Y Not Festival draws on the expertise of many fantastic people across many services from emergency planning to medical professionals.

“These people are going to be needed both locally and nationally, now, and in the summer more than ever. We do not want to put additional pressure on the health and emergency services at this time.”

Along with the announcement of the cancellation of the 2020 edition of the festival, Y Not have told fans they can roll their tickets over to 2021 – whose dates of July 29-August 2 have also been revealed – or receive a full refund, with details in their Instagram post.

Along with the headliners, the likes of Pale Waves, Craig David’s TS5, Rag N Bone Man, Levellers, James, Annie Mac, Dream Wife, Jade Bird, The Amazons, Sundara Karma and more were also set to play the event in Pikehall, Derbyshire.

Advertisement

A whole host of summer festivals have been affected, postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus. Glastonbury is missing its 2020 edition, while Coachella has moved to October, All Points East and BST Hyde Park are off, and many more have announced rescheduled dates.

See a list of every gig, festival and tour affected by coronavirus here.