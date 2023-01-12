Yaeji to release debut album ‘With a Hammer’ in April

Yaeji has announced she’ll release debut studio album ‘With a Hammer’ in April this year.

The producer, singer and DJ shared the news in a letter to fans that also contained its artwork, photographed by Dasom Han – see that below. “Music is like alchemy, and us who interact with music are alchemists. We have the power to transmute feelings, experiences, and relationships,” she wrote.

“I want to begin this album with intent. I want to take all that I’ve suppressed and let it breathe and live through this process of creation. I want my music to be free,” she continued. “So I started writing a story about me and my hammer. A hammer crafted from my anger.”

my debut album 🔨 With A Hammer 🔨 april 2023 pic.twitter.com/xRFrbhzQla — Yaeji (@kraeji) January 11, 2023

Yaeji also said she would be releasing the first song from the album “so soon”, but a release date – for either the lead single or album itself – has not yet been revealed. She released her self-titled debut EP in March 2017, following it up with ‘EP2’ in November of that year.

In 2020, Yaeji released her first full-length mixtape, ‘What We Drew 우리가 그려왔던’. The following year, she linked up with South Korean artist OHHYUK for a pair of singles – ‘Year to Year’ and ’29’.

“‘WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던’ sees Yaeji’s intricate electronic sound both expanded and elevated,” NME said of the producer’s 2020 album in a four-star review upon its release. “While she blended murmuring deep-house with minimalist hip-hop on 2017’s breakthrough ‘EP2’, this new release confounds and evades pigeon-holing at every turn.”