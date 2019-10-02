Yannis Philippakis gets chased by his doppelgänger in Foals’ intense new ‘The Runner’ video

The clip precedes 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2', out this month

Foals‘ Yannis Philippakis is mercilessly chased by his doppelgänger in the band’s new video for ‘The Runner’. Check it out below.

The track is taken from ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’, the second and final part of the band’s pair of 2019 albums.

In the new video, Yannis meets his maker, who is an awful lot like him, reflecting the themes of masculinity, self-reflection and climate disaster in the song. Watch it below.

‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’ comes out on October 18, following on from ‘Part 1’ which came out back in March.

After releasing singles ‘Black Bull’ and ‘The Runner’ over the past two months, the band shared glacial new cut ‘Into The Surf’ last week.

Speaking to NME after their secret set at this year’s Glastonbury, Yannis and drummer Jack Bevan told us a little of what to expect from the new record.

“I listened to it from start to finish when we had it mastered and it’s a fucking bangsman,” Bevan told us.

“It is a proper banger. I just don’t think that people will expect that of ‘Part 2’. To me, as a cynical bastard, if someone was going to put out an album in two parts then you’d top-load it on the first one and then have all the boring stuff on the second one. Actually, we’ve flip-reversed it.

He added: “We’ve got maybe the biggest single that we’ve ever made maybe as the lead single, then there’s another one that I forgot about that’s maybe even bigger.” Watch that interview in full below.

Philippakis spoke to NME last month about his “run-in with a knife” which left him unable to play guitar during the band’s performance at the Mercury Prize 2019 ceremony.

Former Maccabees guitarist Felix White stepped in to perform guitar for the band’s performance of ‘On the Luna’ during the ceremony.

Foals were nominated for the Prize for ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1’, but eventually picking up the award was Dave, for his debut album ‘Psychodrama’.