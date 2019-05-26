Yannis Philippakis shares early draft of Foals’ ‘Exits’ before lyrics were changed

"I always go back to the bits that didn't make it."

Yannis Philippakis has revealed an early draft of lyrics for Foals song ‘Exits’ before they were changed to what they were upon release.

Released in January, ‘Exits’ was the first single to be taken from Foals’ fifth studio album, ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1’.

“It sets the tone for that first record in certain ways,” Philippakis told NME in January. “It feels like the centre-piece of that album. We thought it was a fresh take, and we always like to come back with a song that slightly curveballs.

“Lyrically, it feels pertinent to what’s going on. It will resonate culturally in a way that certain other songs that feel more introverted wouldn’t.”

Now revealing an alternative version of the single, Philippakis took to Twitter this afternoon (May 26) to share an early draft of the lyrics to ‘Exits’, which are different to the ones on the retail version.

Posting a note with the caption: “Early Exits draft,” Philippakis’ lyrics read: “I said I’m sor sorry/ That the world you once knew/ Is no longer to be found/ There is nothinh above ground/ Just no longer around/ Its a world upside down.”

They continued: “You spent summers back then/ Throwing stones at the trees with/ The cicadas & the bees in our yard/ But the weather has/ it changed us/ With houses underground, where we wont be found we hide out/ & the sky come down crushing, flowers upside down, & no life above the ground for but/ I hoped to see you again, to pass you on the stairs, to see you everywhere in my dreams/ But yet still they watch us, they watch us while sleep, which language do we speak/ what secreta dk we speak in our dreams.”

See Philippakis’ post below:

“Will share more of the cooking from the kitchen as we go on,” Philippakis said in a follow-up tweet. Adding in another tweet: “I always go back to the bits that didn’t make it…words & must. its probably a bad idea. so better to share & move on Into the fyuture.”

Meanwhile, Foals fans have been left upset as the band’s headline set at This Is Tomorrow festival on Friday night was cut short due to safety concerns.

Joined on the bill by You Me At Six, Nothing But Thieves, local favourites The Pale White and a few others, Foals headlined the Newcastle festival in Exhibition Park.

Unfortunately, for those in attendance things ended abruptly when the festival decided to pull the plug on the show citing safety concerns.