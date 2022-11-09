Yard Act, Alvvays and more to play Dot To Dot Festival 2023

Dot To Dot Festival has announced the first wave of acts for its 2023 edition – check out the line-up so far below.

The multi-venue event, which showcases new and emerging talent, is due to take place in Bristol on Saturday, May 27 and Nottingham on Sunday, May 28 next year.

Yard Act will headline Dot To Dot ’23, appearing on the bill alongside Alvvays, Finn Foxell, Kofi Stone, Yunè Pinku, Beka, Opus Kink and High Vis.

Elsewhere on the current line-up are Nell Mescal, Cathy Jain, Personal Trainer, Divorce, Heartworms, Cryalot, Nix Northwest, Mickey Callisto and Yot Club. According to organisers, “many more” artists are to be confirmed in the coming months.

Second tier tickets for Dot To Dot 2023 are on general sale now for £25 (plus booking fees) – you can purchase yours here. Visit the festival’s official website for further information, and check out the announcement post below.

Yard Act released their Mercury Prize-nominated debut album, ‘The Overload’, back in January. Per a press release, the Leeds band performed on smaller stages at the 2021 edition of Dot To Dot prior to their hugely successful 2022.

Canadian group Alvvays, meanwhile, returned with their third record ‘Blue Rev’ last month. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “[The album] stands as an ode to continuing to evolve despite obstacles, slowly honing and tweaking your craft, and keeping on moving. It’s another total delight from the Canadians.”

Speaking to NME recently, Yard Act said that fans should expect their second album “sometime late next year”, and teased that the project was “about a roadie for U2 who has a son called Bono“.

“We do need some time to record it,” frontman James Smith told NME. “We’ve not had time yet. We’re going to crack on with it.”

Before their Dot To Dot dates, Yard Act will play a short run UK and Ireland headline shows next spring “in four of the greatest venues these fair isles have ever seen”, including the O2 Academy Brixton in London.

The band will first hit the road later this month for a sold-out UK tour.