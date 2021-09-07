Yard Act announce debut album ‘The Overload’ and share title track

Yard Act have shared details of their debut album alongside its title track, ‘The Overload’.

The album, which is released on January 7, 2022 via Zen F.C., precedes the band’s first headline tour (UK and Europe) early next year. The Leeds band also head out on the road autumn for previously announced dates.

Title single ‘The Overload’ has arrived today (September 7) with a James Slater-directed music video, which you can watch below.

Advertisement

Vocalist James Smith said of the new song: “‘The Overload’ serves as an overture to the album. It’s written from the perspective of someone sitting in a pub overhearing snippets of all these different conversations from different characters and acting as a vessel, a medium even, for their own thoughts and opinions.

“That cut and paste approach means it’s hard to decipher where one person’s musings end and another’s statement begins, and that feels like a fairer representation of why human existence is at the point it is right now. Society doesn’t prevail because of the absolute, it struggles on in spite of it. It’s our ability to compromise which helps us to coexist.”

The song, also sees the return of fictional narrator Graham, the cocksure home renovator from the Leeds band’s single ‘Fixer Upper‘.

“The second verse is dominated entirely by this character called Graham, a man more sure of himself than most. Maybe it’s both a blessing and a burden that the rest of us can learn to compromise with the Grahams of the world which allows society to stumble on. I’ve defended Graham as a harmless relic of the past, struggling to stay relevant in the modern world, but this Graham is a little more vicious than the Graham from ‘Fixer Upper’,” continued Smith.

“Maybe it’s the heightened paranoia that’s come with two years living through the pandemic that’s given him a little more edge. He’s still like the rest of us though, no matter how tough he acts.”

Advertisement

Of the album itself, the singer added: “Lyrically, I think it’s a record about the things that we all do – we’re all so wired into the system of day to day that we don’t really stop and think about the constructs that define us. But also beyond that, it’s kind of exciting, because there’s still so much we don’t understand; how a hive mindset is forged, how information spreads, how we agree and presume things without thinking.

“Some people think more than others, but a lot of this sloganeering – ‘I’m on the left, I’m not wrong’ – doesn’t achieve anything. Gammons, Karens, Snowflakes, whatever – I find it all so boring. I’m just not into that.”

‘The Overload’ track listing:

01. ‘The Overload’

02. ‘Dead Horse’

03. ‘Payday’

04. ‘Rich’

05. ‘The Incident’

06. ‘Witness”

07. ‘Land Of The Blind’

08. ‘Quarantine The Sticks’

09. ‘Tall Poppies’

10. ‘Pour Another’

11. ‘100% Endurance’

See Yard Act’s 2021-2022 UK and European tour dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2021

18 – Wide Eyed Festival, Leicester

22 – Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg

23 – The Workman’s Club, Dublin

24 – Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg

25 – Dot To Dot Festival, Bristol

26 – Dot To Dot Festival, Nottingham – SOLD OUT

27 – Portland Arms, Cambridge

28 – The Bullingdon, Oxford

29 – Esquires, Bedford

30 – The Lexington, London – SOLD OUT

OCTOBER 2021

01 – Sound City Festival, Ipswich

02 – By:larm Festival, Oslo

16 – New In Town, Margate

22 – A Slow Education, York – SOLD OUT

30 – Dark Arts, Leeds – SOLD OUT

NOVEMBER 2021

06 – Mutations Festival, Brighton

13 – Great Western Festival, Glasgow

21 – Pitchfork Festival, Paris

FEBRUARY 2022

02 – L’Aéronef, Lille

03 – Trix, Borgorhaut

04 – Paradiso Kleine Zaal, Amsterdam

05 – Molotow, Hamburg

06 – Stengade, Copenhagen

07 – Plan B, Malmö

09 – Badehaus, Berlin

10 – Blue Shell, Cologne

11 – Rotondes, Luxembourg

12 – La Boule Noire, Paris

17 – Village Underground, London – SOLD OUT

18 – Patterns, Brighton

19 – The Joiners, Southampton – SOLD OUT

21 – Exchange, Bristol– SOLD OUT

22 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

23 – Bodega Social, Nottingham – SOLD OUT

24 – The White Hotel, Salford – SOLD OUT

25 – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge – SOLD OUT

26 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds – SOLD OUT

MARCH 2022

01 – The Cluny, Newcastle

02 – The Caves, Edinburgh

03 – Mono, Glasgow

APRIL 2022

05 – Earth, London

MAY 2022

11 – Trinity, Bristol

18 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

19 – Zanzibar, Liverpool

20 – Irish Centre, Leeds

21 – Band on the Wall, Manchester

22 – The Foundry, Sheffield

27 – Arts Centre, Norwich

Smith added of ‘The Overload’ single: “We all succumb to fear most of the time, and it explains a lot about why we make the decisions we do. I imagine the chorus delivered by a Greek chorus; omnipresent, and encompassing the themes of not only this song, but the whole album. That’s what ‘The Overload’ is essentially. It’s everything happening at once, and it’s our tiny, feeble minds trying to process and cope with it. Good luck.”