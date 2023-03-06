Yard Act announce five-night Brudenell Social Club residency with Harry Hill and other comedians supporting

Yard Act will play a five-night residency at Brudenell Social Club in their hometown of Leeds.

The shows will take place from May 8-12, with a different comedian supporting each night. Harry Hill, Rose Matafeo, Lolly Adefope and Nish Kumar have all been confirmed to open for the post-punk band, with a top secret special guest also set to come out of retirement to open at one of the shows.

“Yard Act made me cry – but once I’d got over the fee I jumped at the chance!” Hill quipped in a press release.

Advertisement

“Emboldened by mid Glastonbury courage, I approached James in a crowd waiting to see Little Simz to tell him how much I loved Yard Act,” added Matafeo. “Who knew it would pay off this hard! I’m very excited to share the stage with one of my favourite bands.”

The Brudenell Social Club residency will take place after Yard Act wrap up a headline tour, where they will be playing their biggest shows to date as a way to bring down the curtain on the cycle for their debut album ‘The Overload’. They have also confirmed a second show at London’s Troxy for May 5 (which was moved from O2 Academy Brixton following its temporary closure).

You can see their full May tour itinerary below and buy tickets here.

APRIL

26 – Dublin, Vicar Street

28 – Glasgow, Barrowlands

29 – Manchester, Albert Hall



MAY 2023

4 – London, Troxy

5 – London, Troxy

8 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

9 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

10 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

11 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

12 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Advertisement

Yard Act will also be playing Dot To Dot Festival later that month before taking to the stage at Latitude, Boardmasters and Reading and Leeds.