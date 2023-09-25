Yard Act announce massive 2024 UK and European tour

Yard Act have confirmed details of a huge UK and European tour to take place in 2024 – see the dates below and buy tickets here.
The Leeds band returned this summer with new single ‘The Trench Coat Museum’ and promises of a follow-up to their Mercury Prize-nominated 2022 debut album ‘The Overload’.
The new tour will begin in March next year with 11 UK and Irish dates ending at London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.
Then, they will head to the continent for a series of gigs that begin in Nantes on April 4 and wrap up on April 28 in Brussels.
Pre-sale tickets for the tour will go on sale here from 10am BST on Wednesday (September 27), with a general sale beginning at the same time on Friday (September 29).
Buy your tickets here and see the full list of Yard Act tour dates below.
Yard Act’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:
MARCH 2024
13 – Norwich, UEA
14 – Nottingham, Rock City
15 – Glasgow, O2 Academy
16 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
17 – Newcastle, Northumbria University
19 – Belfast, Mandela Hall
20 – Dublin, Vicar Street
22 – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory
23 – Bristol, O2 Academy
25 – Brighton, Dome
27 – London, Eventim Apollo
APRIL 2024
4 – Nantes, Stereolux
5 – Paris, Cabaret Sauvage
6 – Bordeaux, Rock School Barbey
8 – Lisbon, Lav
9 – Madrid, Mon
11 – Barcelona, La 2
12 – Lyon, Le Transbordeur
13 – Bologna, Locomotiv Club
14 – Milan, Santeria Toscana 31
16 – Zurich, Mascotte
17 – Munich, Muffathalle
18 – Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg
20 – Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan
24 – Hamburg, Uebel & Gefährlich
25 – Amsterdam, Paradiso
26 – Nijmegen, Doornrosie
27 – Cologne, Kantine
28 – Brussels, Les Nuits Botanique
Yard Act spoke about their second album in an interview with NME earlier this year, with frontman James Smith saying it concerns “getting everything you ever wanted and realising that the misery and problems still exist all the same”.
He added: “It’s an album about being away from my family and being in a professional band for a job – which sounds like really boring subject matter, doesn’t it?”
Speaking to NME at Reading Festival 2023 last month, the band gave an update on the album, confirming that it has been completed.
“It’s got a gospel choir, string section, flutes, everything on it. It’s finished,” Smith said.
Asked when a next single could be released, he added: “I believe some time between the beginning of September and the end of next summer. Maybe October.”