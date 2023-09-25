Yard Act announce massive 2024 UK and European tour

Yard Act have confirmed details of a huge UK and European tour to take place in 2024 – see the dates below and buy tickets here.

The Leeds band returned this summer with new single ‘The Trench Coat Museum’ and promises of a follow-up to their Mercury Prize-nominated 2022 debut album ‘The Overload’.

The new tour will begin in March next year with 11 UK and Irish dates ending at London’s Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.

Then, they will head to the continent for a series of gigs that begin in Nantes on April 4 and wrap up on April 28 in Brussels.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will go on sale here from 10am BST on Wednesday (September 27), with a general sale beginning at the same time on Friday (September 29).

Buy your tickets here and see the full list of Yard Act tour dates below.

Yard Act’s 2024 UK and European tour dates are:

MARCH 2024

13 – Norwich, UEA

14 – Nottingham, Rock City

15 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

16 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

17 – Newcastle, Northumbria University

19 – Belfast, Mandela Hall

20 – Dublin, Vicar Street

22 – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

23 – Bristol, O2 Academy

25 – Brighton, Dome

27 – London, Eventim Apollo

APRIL 2024

4 – Nantes, Stereolux

5 – Paris, Cabaret Sauvage

6 – Bordeaux, Rock School Barbey

8 – Lisbon, Lav

9 – Madrid, Mon

11 – Barcelona, La 2

12 – Lyon, Le Transbordeur

13 – Bologna, Locomotiv Club

14 – Milan, Santeria Toscana 31

16 – Zurich, Mascotte

17 – Munich, Muffathalle

18 – Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg

20 – Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan

24 – Hamburg, Uebel & Gefährlich

25 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

26 – Nijmegen, Doornrosie

27 – Cologne, Kantine

28 – Brussels, Les Nuits Botanique

Yard Act spoke about their second album in an interview with NME earlier this year, with frontman James Smith saying it concerns “getting everything you ever wanted and realising that the misery and problems still exist all the same”.

He added: “It’s an album about being away from my family and being in a professional band for a job – which sounds like really boring subject matter, doesn’t it?”

Speaking to NME at Reading Festival 2023 last month, the band gave an update on the album, confirming that it has been completed.

“It’s got a gospel choir, string section, flutes, everything on it. It’s finished,” Smith said.

Asked when a next single could be released, he added: “I believe some time between the beginning of September and the end of next summer. Maybe October.”