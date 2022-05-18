Yard Act have announced their biggest headline show to date and shared the new video for their track ‘100% Endurance’ – you can watch the clip below.

The song is taken from the Leeds four-piece’s debut album ‘The Overload’, which arrived back in January.

The video for ‘100% Endurance’ was filmed in Blackpool and directed by Yard Act’s longtime collaborator James Slater, with the clip starring the actor David Thewlis. “I’ve told my agent I’m only doing Yard Act videos from now on, though next time on a tropical island or a big yacht,” the Fargo and Harry Potter actor said in a statement.

Speaking about the ‘100% Endurance’ video, Yard Act frontman James Smith added: “It was great shooting this video. I barely had to do anything, and I didn’t have fake facial hair glued to me head for once. I still can’t believe David got involved. I was such a fan of his work from Naked through to Fargo, and when I told James Slater he was interested in working with us he was so buzzing.

“A brilliant actor, and an absolute joy to watch work. Equally so, he is a thoroughly decent, down to earth person who is funny as fuck, and that goes a fair way I reckon.”

Yard Act have also announced their biggest headline show to date at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum, which is set to take place on December 1.

Tickets for that London show will go on general sale at 10am on Friday (May 20), and you’ll be able to buy them here.

You can see Yard Act’s forthcoming UK tour dates below.

May

18 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham (SOLD OUT)

19 – Zanzibar, Liverpool (SOLD OUT)

20 – Irish Centre, Leeds (SOLD OUT)

21 – Band on the Wall, Manchester (SOLD OUT)

22 – The Foundry, Sheffield (SOLD OUT)

23 – Friars Court, Warrington (SOLD OUT)

24 – Electric Church Club, Blackburn (SOLD OUT)

25 – The Establishment, Wakefield (SOLD OUT)

26 – O2 Academy, Leicester

27 – Arts Centre, Norwich (SOLD OUT)

28 – Wide Awake Festival, London

June

24-25 – Glastonbury Festival

July

15 – Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival, Stirlingshire

21 – Secret Garden Party, Abbots Ripton

22 – Truck Festival, Oxford

22 – Standon Calling Festival, Hertfordshire

23 – Bluedot Festival, Cheshire

24 – Tramlines, Sheffield

27 – The Cluny, Newcastle

28 – The Caves, Edinburgh

29 – Deer Shed, Thirsk

30 – Ynot Festival, Derbyshire

September

4 – End Of The Road Festival, Dorset

16 – The Bullingdon, Oxford (SOLD OUT)

17 – Esquires, Bedford (SOLD OUT)

18 – O2 Institute, Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

21 – Sugar Mill, Stoke

22 – The Crescent, York (SOLD OUT)

23 – Polar Bear, Hull (SOLD OUT)

November

22 – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

23 – NUSU, Newcastle

24 – O2 Academy, Leeds

25 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

26 – Marble Factory, Bristol

27 – Tramshed, Cardiff

29 – 1865, Southampton

30 – Chalk, Brighton

December

1 – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London