Yard Act, Billy Nomates and more lead Glastonbury 2022’s Left Field line-up

Yard Act, Billy Nomates and Billy Bragg are among the leading names on the line-up of Glastonbury‘s Left Field for 2022.

The stage is celebrating “20 Years of Pop and Politics” at this year’s Worthy Farm festival, which runs from June 22-26.

Left Field will host a mix of live music and debate next month, including the Bragg-hosted ‘Radical Round-Up’. The war in Ukraine, Black Lives Matter and “what’s next for the climate emergency” will be among the topics discussed by Left Field’s panels this year.

Live music will come from the likes of Yard Act, Billy Nomates, Bragg, Jamie Webster, Brooke Combe, The Magic Numbers, Kam-Bu, Yola and The Regrettes.

Speaking about this year’s Left Field line-up, stage co-curator Bragg said in a statement: “So much has happened in the three years since we last gathered under the Left Field big top. We’ve pulled together an amazing roster of activists and artists determined to make sense of it all.

“Whether it’s radical perspectives or great music you want, come down to Left Field to recharge your activism in these challenging times.”

Speaking to NME back in 2020, Bragg reflected on the “emotional solidarity of being in a crowd and all singing the same song together” while discussing Glastonbury’s coronavirus-enforced cancellation that year.

“You come away feeling like you’ve been lifted up,” he continued. “That’s why people sing in church, that’s why people sing at football matches – because you’re sharing an emotion. Music doesn’t have agency to change the world but it can change how you feel. It’s about empathy. We can’t just dismiss it as entertainment. When we come out the other side of this, I think we’ll appreciate these things a lot more.”

Elsewhere at Glastonbury 2022, Arcadia will welcome DJ sets from the likes of Calvin Harris, Four Tet and Nia Archives, while Fatboy Slim, Romy and Mura Masa will perform in the Silver Hayes area. Sugababes and The Damned, meanwhile, are on the line-up for the Field Of Avalon.