Yard Act cancel tonight’s Edinburgh show due to continued illness

Yard Act have cancelled their scheduled performance in Edinburgh tonight (March 2) due to frontman James Smith’s continued illness.

The band are currently on a headline tour of the UK in support of their debut studio album, ‘The Overload’, which was released on January 21.

In a statement posted on social media yesterday (March 1), Smith told fans that he’d been “battling a sickness bug since Sunday” after performing a homecoming show in Leeds the previous night.

As a result, Yard Act were forced to cancel their gig at Newcastle’s The Cluny last night.

Smith’s statement added that he hoped the band would “be able to be back on the road” for tonight’s show at The Caves in Edinburgh. However, he’s since informed fans he’s still not well enough to perform and they’ve had to cancel.

“Hi, James again. Afraid we are going to have to cancel Edinburgh tonight too. The sickness has slowed but I ain’t held anything down in 3 days and I need to rebuild,” he tweeted. “I just ran up and down the stairs like a prat to test if I have the energy for a show and felt like I was gonna pass out.”

He added: “I’m so miserable about it all, but we will reschedule both shows ASAP and as it stands Glasgow and Dublin are looking very likely to happen. If you would rather a refund for Edinburgh please refer to point of purchase. Ta and sorry, James.”

You can see Yard Act’s remaining live schedule in full below:

MARCH 2022

03 – Mono, Glasgow

APRIL 2022

05 – Earth, London

MAY 2022

11 – Trinity, Bristol

18 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

19 – Zanzibar, Liverpool

20 – Irish Centre, Leeds

21 – Band on the Wall, Manchester

22 – The Foundry, Sheffield

27 – Arts Centre, Norwich

At the end of their Leeds show on Saturday night (February 26), Yard Act joined forces with their support act Baba Ali to cover LCD Soundsystem’s classic single ‘Daft Punk Is Playing At My House’.

Reviewing the band’s gig in London gig last month, NME wrote: “Yard Act should rightly be congratulated on all their successes, and tonight is another one to add to the list. However the brilliantly barmy show is also proof they’ve still got a lot more to offer.”