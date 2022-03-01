Yard Act cancel tonight’s Newcastle show due to illness

Yard Act have cancelled their scheduled performance in Newcastle tonight (March 1) due to illness.
The band are currently out on a headline tour of the UK in support of their debut studio album, ‘The Overload’, which was released on January 21.
In a statement posted on social media today, Yard Act frontman James Smith told fans that he’d been “battling a sickness bug since Sunday” after performing a homecoming show in Leeds the night before.
As a result, the group have been forced to scrap their gig at Newcastle venue The Cluny this evening.
“Was hunkered down in the hopes I would’ve shaken it by now, but I still can’t move an inch without running to the toilet. I’m gutted,” Smith explained.
I hate canceling shows, I'm so sorry. We are working on a reschedule if you hold tight or you can get a refund from point of purchase too. Hoping we will be able to be back on the road for Edinburgh tomorrow but right now I need to stay in bed shaking and depressed. x
“I hate cancelling shows, I’m so sorry. We are working on a reschedule if you hold tight or you can get a refund from point of purchase too.”
Smith added: “Hoping we will be able to be back on the road for Edinburgh tomorrow [March 2] but right now I need to stay in bed shaking and depressed. x.”
You can see Yard Act’s full live schedule below.
MARCH 2022
02 – The Caves, Edinburgh
03 – Mono, Glasgow
APRIL 2022
05 – Earth, London
MAY 2022
11 – Trinity, Bristol
18 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
19 – Zanzibar, Liverpool
20 – Irish Centre, Leeds
21 – Band on the Wall, Manchester
22 – The Foundry, Sheffield
27 – Arts Centre, Norwich
At the end of their Leeds show on Saturday night (February 26), Yard Act joined forces with their support act Baba Ali to cover LCD Soundsystem’s classic single ‘Daft Punk Is Playing At My House’.
Reviewing the band’s London gig earlier this month, NME wrote: “Yard Act should rightly be congratulated on all their successes, and tonight is another one to add to the list. However the brilliantly barmy show is also proof they’ve still got a lot more to offer.”