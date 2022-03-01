Yard Act cancel tonight’s Newcastle show due to illness

Yard Act have cancelled their scheduled performance in Newcastle tonight (March 1) due to illness.

The band are currently out on a headline tour of the UK in support of their debut studio album, ‘The Overload’, which was released on January 21.

In a statement posted on social media today, Yard Act frontman James Smith told fans that he’d been “battling a sickness bug since Sunday” after performing a homecoming show in Leeds the night before.

Advertisement

As a result, the group have been forced to scrap their gig at Newcastle venue The Cluny this evening.

“Was hunkered down in the hopes I would’ve shaken it by now, but I still can’t move an inch without running to the toilet. I’m gutted,” Smith explained.

I hate canceling shows, I'm so sorry. We are working on a reschedule if you hold tight or you can get a refund from point of purchase too. Hoping we will be able to be back on the road for Edinburgh tomorrow but right now I need to stay in bed shaking and depressed. x — Yard Act (@YardActBand) March 1, 2022

“I hate cancelling shows, I’m so sorry. We are working on a reschedule if you hold tight or you can get a refund from point of purchase too.”

Smith added: “Hoping we will be able to be back on the road for Edinburgh tomorrow [March 2] but right now I need to stay in bed shaking and depressed. x.”

You can see Yard Act’s full live schedule below.

Advertisement

MARCH 2022

02 – The Caves, Edinburgh

03 – Mono, Glasgow

APRIL 2022

05 – Earth, London

MAY 2022

11 – Trinity, Bristol

18 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

19 – Zanzibar, Liverpool

20 – Irish Centre, Leeds

21 – Band on the Wall, Manchester

22 – The Foundry, Sheffield

27 – Arts Centre, Norwich

At the end of their Leeds show on Saturday night (February 26), Yard Act joined forces with their support act Baba Ali to cover LCD Soundsystem’s classic single ‘Daft Punk Is Playing At My House’.

Reviewing the band’s London gig earlier this month, NME wrote: “Yard Act should rightly be congratulated on all their successes, and tonight is another one to add to the list. However the brilliantly barmy show is also proof they’ve still got a lot more to offer.”