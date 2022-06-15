Yard Act named as this summer’s most-booked new act at European festivals

Yard Act have been named in a new study as this summer’s most-booked new music act on the European festival circuit.
The annual study, which is conducted by the European talent exchange programme ESNS Exchange, sheds a light on “the most promising European emerging acts of the moment”.
Yard Act have come out on top of this year’s study, racking up 11 bookings at ESNS Exchange-affiliated festivals in 2022.
The four-piece are three ahead of Ukrainian rapper Alyona Alyona, Priya Ragu and Wet Leg, who have eight European festival bookings each. The likes of CMAT, Holly Humberstone and Daði Freyr also feature in ESNS Exchange’s charts.
You can see ESNS Exchange’s top 10 most-booked emerging acts, as well as a top 10 of the most-booked acts per country, below.
ESNS Exchange By Country Chart
11 – Yard Act (GB)
8 – Alyona Alyona (UA)
8 – Priya Ragu (CH)
6 – CMAT (IE)
6 – Meskerem Mees (BE)
6 – Mezerg (FR)
5 – Joe & The Shitboys (FO)
5 – Altin Gün (NL)
5 – Friedberg (AT)
3 – Daði Freyr (IS)
Yard Act will headline the Left Field at Glastonbury next weekend, with the band also set to perform at William’s Green at this year’s festival.
You can see the band’s upcoming UK tour dates below and find any remaining tickets here.
July
15 – Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival, Stirlingshire
21 – Secret Garden Party, Abbots Ripton
22 – Truck Festival, Oxford
22 – Standon Calling Festival, Hertfordshire
23 – Bluedot Festival, Cheshire
24 – Tramlines, Sheffield
27 – The Cluny, Newcastle
28 – The Caves, Edinburgh
29 – Deer Shed, Thirsk
30 – Ynot Festival, Derbyshire
September
4 – End Of The Road Festival, Dorset
16 – The Bullingdon, Oxford (SOLD OUT)
17 – Esquires, Bedford (SOLD OUT)
18 – O2 Institute, Birmingham (SOLD OUT)
21 – Sugar Mill, Stoke
22 – The Crescent, York (SOLD OUT)
23 – Polar Bear, Hull (SOLD OUT)
November
22 – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow
23 – NUSU, Newcastle
24 – O2 Academy, Leeds
25 – O2 Ritz, Manchester
26 – Marble Factory, Bristol
27 – Tramshed, Cardiff
29 – 1865, Southampton
30 – Chalk, Brighton
December
1 – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London