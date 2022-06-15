Yard Act named as this summer’s most-booked new act at European festivals

Yard Act have been named in a new study as this summer’s most-booked new music act on the European festival circuit.

The annual study, which is conducted by the European talent exchange programme ESNS Exchange, sheds a light on “the most promising European emerging acts of the moment”.

Yard Act have come out on top of this year’s study, racking up 11 bookings at ESNS Exchange-affiliated festivals in 2022.

The four-piece are three ahead of Ukrainian rapper Alyona Alyona, Priya Ragu and Wet Leg, who have eight European festival bookings each. The likes of CMAT, Holly Humberstone and Daði Freyr also feature in ESNS Exchange’s charts.

You can see ESNS Exchange’s top 10 most-booked emerging acts, as well as a top 10 of the most-booked acts per country, below.

ESNS Exchange Artist Chart

11 – Yard Act (GB)

8 – Alyona Alyona (UA)

8 – Priya Ragu (CH)

8 – Wet Leg (GB)

7 – CMAT (IE)

6 – Enola Gay (IE)

6 – Holly Humberstone (GB)

6 – Mesterem Mees – (BE)

6 – Mimi Webb (GB)

6 – Mezerg (FR)

ESNS Exchange By Country Chart

11 – Yard Act (GB)

8 – Alyona Alyona (UA)

8 – Priya Ragu (CH)

6 – CMAT (IE)

6 – Meskerem Mees (BE)

6 – Mezerg (FR)

5 – Joe & The Shitboys (FO)

5 – Altin Gün (NL)

5 – Friedberg (AT)

3 – Daði Freyr (IS)

Yard Act will headline the Left Field at Glastonbury next weekend, with the band also set to perform at William’s Green at this year’s festival.

You can see the band’s upcoming UK tour dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

July

15 – Doune the Rabbit Hole Festival, Stirlingshire

21 – Secret Garden Party, Abbots Ripton

22 – Truck Festival, Oxford

22 – Standon Calling Festival, Hertfordshire

23 – Bluedot Festival, Cheshire

24 – Tramlines, Sheffield

27 – The Cluny, Newcastle

28 – The Caves, Edinburgh

29 – Deer Shed, Thirsk

30 – Ynot Festival, Derbyshire

September

4 – End Of The Road Festival, Dorset

16 – The Bullingdon, Oxford (SOLD OUT)

17 – Esquires, Bedford (SOLD OUT)

18 – O2 Institute, Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

21 – Sugar Mill, Stoke

22 – The Crescent, York (SOLD OUT)

23 – Polar Bear, Hull (SOLD OUT)

November

22 – Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

23 – NUSU, Newcastle

24 – O2 Academy, Leeds

25 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

26 – Marble Factory, Bristol

27 – Tramshed, Cardiff

29 – 1865, Southampton

30 – Chalk, Brighton

December

1 – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London