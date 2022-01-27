Yard Act, The Amazons and more join The Great Escape 2022 line-up

The Great Escape has announced 100 more acts for its 2022 festival, including Yard Act, The Amazons and Rebecca Black.

The Brighton music showcase will return between May 11-14, having cancelled its 2020 and 2021 editions due to COVID-related restrictions. Organisers confirmed the first 50 performers for this year last September.

100 more artists have today (January 27) joined the line-up for The Great Escape 2022.

Appearing alongside Yard Act, The Amazons and Rebecca Black on the bill are Baby Queen, Lola Young, The Goa Express, Phoebe Green, Dylan Fraser, English Teacher, Balming Tiger, Honeyglaze, Joe & The Shitboys and many more.

Organisers are promising that “there’s much more to come” for TGE ’22. Visit here for further information, and find tickets here.

NEW ARTISTS ARE HERE 💥 Announcing the next wave of artists heading to #TGE22 this May! Including @TheAmazons, @YardActBand, @mattielworldwde, @IndigoDeSouza, @MsRebeccaBlack and many more! 🔥 Click the link to discover all our new additions! https://t.co/dGGBK8jdNn pic.twitter.com/2sjQpJw2Fo — The Great Escape (@thegreatescape) January 27, 2022

Additionally, it’s been announced today that The Road To The Great Escape – a live showcase in Glasgow and Dublin – will take place between May 6-7 (Glasgow) and May 9-10 (Dublin).

The spin-off events will bring some of TGE’s “most exciting new talent” to Scotland and Ireland, including Dublin singer-songwriter Abi Coulibaly, south London producer and multi-instrumentalist Conor Albert as well as Dylan Fraser, Eli Smart and English Teacher.

You can find more details about The Road To The Great Escape here.

The full list of new additions for The Great Escape 2022 is as follows (A-Z):

Abby Roberts

Alex Amor

Azure Ryder

Baby Queen

Bad Waitress

Balimaya Project

Balming Tiger

Banks Arcade

Blair Davie

Bleach Lab

Bonnie Kemplay

Bryan’s Music Tears

Budjerah

Cat Burns

Christian Lee Huston

Coach Party

Coco And The Lost

Crawlers

Damos Room

Dead Pony

Downtown Kayoto

Dylan Fraser

Eli Smart

English Teacher

Enola Gay

Fitzroy Holt

Frankie Beetlestone

Gen & The Degenerates

Grace Cummings

Grove

Hmd

Honeyglaze

Illuminati Hotties

Indigo De Souza

Iris Gold

Joe & The Shitboys

Joy Anonymous

Kathleen Frances

Kathryn Joseph

Katy J Peason

Kiddus

Kings Elliot

Kynsy

L’objectif

Little Quirks

Lock-in

Lokoy

Lucy Gooch

Lucy Mcwilliams

Madi Saskia

Madison Cunningham

Malaki

Margo Cilker

Maria Bc

Mark Cake

Mattiel

Megan Wyn

Memes

Mickey Casllisto

Murman Tsuladze

Neone The Wonderer

Nutribe

Orions Belte

Panic Shack

Phoebe Green

Piri & Tommy Villiers

Pixey

Plumm

Porches

Porchlight

Portron Portron Lopez

Poutyface

Prima Queen

Quinzequinze

Rebecca Black

Rolla

Sad Boys Club

Shakira Alleyne

Sinead O’Brien

Soft Cult

Sofy

Sprints

Swim School

Taahliah

Tamzene

Team Picture

The Amazons

The Bobby Tenderloin Universe

The Byker Grove Fan Club

The Goa Express

The Let Go

The Shakes

The Vanns

Tommy Lefroy

Ultra Q

Vlure

Yard Act