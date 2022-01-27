Yard Act, The Amazons and more join The Great Escape 2022 line-up

The Great Escape has announced 100 more acts for its 2022 festival, including Yard Act, The Amazons and Rebecca Black.
The Brighton music showcase will return between May 11-14, having cancelled its 2020 and 2021 editions due to COVID-related restrictions. Organisers confirmed the first 50 performers for this year last September.
100 more artists have today (January 27) joined the line-up for The Great Escape 2022.
Appearing alongside Yard Act, The Amazons and Rebecca Black on the bill are Baby Queen, Lola Young, The Goa Express, Phoebe Green, Dylan Fraser, English Teacher, Balming Tiger, Honeyglaze, Joe & The Shitboys and many more.
Organisers are promising that “there’s much more to come” for TGE ’22. Visit here for further information, and find tickets here.
NEW ARTISTS ARE HERE 💥
Announcing the next wave of artists heading to #TGE22 this May! Including @TheAmazons, @YardActBand, @mattielworldwde, @IndigoDeSouza, @MsRebeccaBlack and many more! 🔥
Click the link to discover all our new additions! https://t.co/dGGBK8jdNn pic.twitter.com/2sjQpJw2Fo
— The Great Escape (@thegreatescape) January 27, 2022
Additionally, it’s been announced today that The Road To The Great Escape – a live showcase in Glasgow and Dublin – will take place between May 6-7 (Glasgow) and May 9-10 (Dublin).
The spin-off events will bring some of TGE’s “most exciting new talent” to Scotland and Ireland, including Dublin singer-songwriter Abi Coulibaly, south London producer and multi-instrumentalist Conor Albert as well as Dylan Fraser, Eli Smart and English Teacher.
You can find more details about The Road To The Great Escape here.
The full list of new additions for The Great Escape 2022 is as follows (A-Z):
Abby Roberts
Alex Amor
Azure Ryder
Baby Queen
Bad Waitress
Balimaya Project
Balming Tiger
Banks Arcade
Blair Davie
Bleach Lab
Bonnie Kemplay
Bryan’s Music Tears
Budjerah
Cat Burns
Christian Lee Huston
Coach Party
Coco And The Lost
Crawlers
Damos Room
Dead Pony
Downtown Kayoto
Dylan Fraser
Eli Smart
English Teacher
Enola Gay
Fitzroy Holt
Frankie Beetlestone
Gen & The Degenerates
Grace Cummings
Grove
Hmd
Honeyglaze
Illuminati Hotties
Indigo De Souza
Iris Gold
Joe & The Shitboys
Joy Anonymous
Kathleen Frances
Kathryn Joseph
Katy J Peason
Kiddus
Kings Elliot
Kynsy
L’objectif
Little Quirks
Lock-in
Lokoy
Lucy Gooch
Lucy Mcwilliams
Madi Saskia
Madison Cunningham
Malaki
Margo Cilker
Maria Bc
Mark Cake
Mattiel
Megan Wyn
Memes
Mickey Casllisto
Murman Tsuladze
Neone The Wonderer
Nutribe
Orions Belte
Panic Shack
Phoebe Green
Piri & Tommy Villiers
Pixey
Plumm
Porches
Porchlight
Portron Portron Lopez
Poutyface
Prima Queen
Quinzequinze
Rebecca Black
Rolla
Sad Boys Club
Shakira Alleyne
Sinead O’Brien
Soft Cult
Sofy
Sprints
Swim School
Taahliah
Tamzene
Team Picture
The Amazons
The Bobby Tenderloin Universe
The Byker Grove Fan Club
The Goa Express
The Let Go
The Shakes
The Vanns
Tommy Lefroy
Ultra Q
Vlure
Yard Act