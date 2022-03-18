Yeah Yeah Yeahs add extra London live date due to “overwhelming” demand

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have added a second London date to their upcoming run of UK shows due to an “overwhelming demand” for tickets.

The art-punk three-piece will play their first UK headline shows in over nine years with a trio of dates in June.

After kicking off the run at the O2 Apollo in Manchester on June 5 (with support from English Teacher), Yeah Yeah Yeahs will then perform two nights at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on June 7 (support from Dry Cleaning and Anika) and the newly announced June 8 (support from Porridge Radio and Anika).

Tickets for all of the shows are on sale now, and you can buy them here.

“OK UK! We are coming to lend our light to dark ages and holy shit are we ready to play our hearts out for you!!” the band said in a statement.

“Yeah it’s been nine years since we’ve graced your club stages! Yeah we’ve got some tunes so fresh and so NEW to try out on you! Yeah the bill is so MAJOR with Dry Cleaning and Anika in London and English Teacher in Manchester.

“Dress up! Make a night of it! Support your fave band that you may have seen debut at Brixton back in ’02!! Yeah let’s not wait another decade to see each other again! CANNOT WAIT! They don’t love ya like we do!! Luv YYYs.”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ last UK show was at All Points East Festival 2018. The band’s most recent studio album, ‘Mosquito’, came out in April 2013.