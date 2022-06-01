Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce long-awaited new album ‘Cool It Down’ with Perfume Genius collaboration

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced details of ‘Cool It Down’, their first new album in nine years – watch the video for its first single, the Perfume Genius-featuring ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’, below.

The New York City trio will follow up 2013’s ‘Mosquito‘ with the new eight-track album on September 30 via their new label home of Secretly Canadian.

“To all who have waited, our dear fans, thank you, our fever to tell has returned, and writing these songs came with its fair share of chills, tears, and euphoria when the pain lifts and truth is revealed,” Karen O said of the band’s return in a statement.

“Don’t have to tell you how much we’ve been going through in the last nine years since our last record, because you’ve been going through it too, and we love you and we see you, and we hope you feel the feels from the music we’ve made. No shying away from the feels, or backing down from what’s been gripping all of us these days. So yes we’ve taken our time, happy to report when it’s ready it really does just flow out.”

Watch the Cody Critcheloe-directed video for ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’ below.

Of the album’s title, Karen added: “The record is called ‘Cool It Down’ which is snagged from a lesser known Velvet Underground Song. I told Alex Prager whose photo graces our record cover that her image speaks to sweeping themes in the music and sums up how I, Karen, feel existentially in these times! But there’s always more to the story. This is how our new story begins, we present to you with heads bowed and fists in the air ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’ featuring Perfume Genius.”

She went on to call the video “a dream collaboration with one of our favorite artists of the 21st century Cody Critcheloe who did the artwork for our first record back in 2003 and has been making visionary music videos for the last decade. The time to collaborate again came with Spitting, the shoot in Kansas City was dream-like, the dreams you have after eating something really greasy right before bed; bizarre, poetic, and intense.

“Perfume Genius was incredibly gracious to roll in the very cold mud as my co pilot and steal scene after scene with his surreal charm. We trusted Cody implicitly, he surpassed expectations and gave us our November Rain. YYY’s spirit is alive and well through the eyes of Cody Critcheloe. Custom Yeahs limo was largely his handiwork, fueled on love.”

See the artwork and tracklist for ‘Cool It Down’ below, and pre-order the album here.





1. ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’ feat. Perfume Genius

2. ‘Lovebomb’

3. ‘Wolf’

4. ‘Fleez’

5. ‘Burning’

6. ‘Blacktop’

7. ‘Different Today’

8. ‘Mars’

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set to play their first UK headline gigs since 2013 this weekend and next week. These shows are at the O2 Apollo in Manchester (June 5) and the O2 Academy Brixton in London (June 7 and 8). Any remaining tickets are available here.

In addition to a warm-up show in Los Angeles last week where they debuted new music, the band are set to play a pair of headline shows in New York and Los Angeles this autumn. They’ll perform at NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium on October 1 before heading to the Hollywood Bowl in LA on October 6 (buy tickets).

The band are also scheduled to perform at Primavera Sound 2022 in Barcelona next week ahead of further dates in Australia and the US.