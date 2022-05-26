Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce first new track in nine years, ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced their first new track in nine years, ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’.

The Karen O-fronted trio are set to play their first UK headline gigs since 2013 next month, and previously promised that they’d be showcasing “some tunes so fresh and so NEW” to those crowds.

While confirming additional dates in New York and Los Angeles, the YYYs recently revealed that they’d signed a new record deal with Secretly Canadian. “New music! New Era! And New Home…” they wrote. “Much to celebrate!”

Advertisement

Today (May 26), Yeah Yeah Yeahs took to social media to announce that they’ll be making their long-awaited return next week.

“We present to you with heads bowed and fists in the air ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’ featuring Perfume Genius out June 1,” they wrote. You can pre-add/pre-save the song on major streaming platforms here.

The news was accompanied by an image of a Yeah Yeah Yeahs-branded “HellYEAHRacer” car, which will be out “on the streets of NY this weekend”. Fans have been instructed to “stay tuned” for further updates on that mystery project.

It comes after Karen O and co. recently posted a series of new band press shots – check out the tweets below.

We present to you with heads bowed and fists in the air "Spitting Off the Edge of the World" featuring @perfumegenius out June 1. Pre-save now and stay tuned to see where you can see the HellYEAHRacer on the streets of NY this weekend. 💥💥💥

pre-save: https://t.co/nXdsqVnzfl pic.twitter.com/07s5LjNGwI — Yeah Yeah Yeahs (@YYYs) May 26, 2022

Advertisement

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ UK headline dates will take place at the O2 Apollo in Manchester (June 5) and the O2 Academy Brixton in London (June 7 and 8). Any remaining tickets are available here.

The band are also scheduled to perform at Primavera Sound 2022 in Barcelona next month ahead of further dates in Australia and the US.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ most recent studio album, ‘Mosquito’, came out back in 2013. They last performed in the UK as part of London’s All Points East festival in 2018. NME described that set as “a tight and tumultuous hour without an ounce of flab in sight”.

Back in February 2020, Karen O said she felt “ready to make some music” with YYYs following the group’s lengthy hiatus. “It feels like time to have something new out there,” the frontwoman explained. “But that’s yet to happen, so we’ll see how this year goes.”