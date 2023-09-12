Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce North America shows

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced a trio of concerts in North America later this year.

The New York band will kick off their run at the MGM Music Hall in Boston on November 6, The Met in Philadelphia on November 8 and History in Toronto on November 11.

Tickets, which you can purchase here, go on sale this Friday (September 15) at 10am EST (3pm BST) and a presale will be held tomorrow at the same time.

The concerts follow their recent show with The Strokes at All Points East in London last month.

Earlier this year, the band commemorated the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Fever To Tell’ with the release of a half-hour documentary.

There Is No Modern Romance was shot on the band’s 2002 tour by their frequent collaborator Patrick Daughters.

The documentary isn’t the only major filmic project Yeah Yeah Yeahs have been associated with recently. They were also a part of Meet Me At The Bathroom, a film adaptation of the oral history by Lizzy Goodman’s acclaimed oral history of the early 2000s New York City music scene. Frontwoman Karen O is shown in footage from previously unseen interview tapes, relating her journey from Ohio’s Oberlin College through the New York anti-folk scene.

“She’s a person with a duality to her, starting with her own ethnic identity, being mixed race, but then she’s almost like two people,” director Dylan Southern previously told NME. “There’s a Jekyll and Hyde aspect to her in that she’s very, very shy, and not very forthcoming in real life but then on stage she’s created this monster. It was very liberating for her to be that person, but it was also incredibly destructive. I think the weight of the audience’s expectations on how crazy or how far she would go on stage was the thing that took its toll eventually.”

Reviewing the film, NME awarded it four stars and said it makes for “a lively snapshot of a very exciting period in rock history. Veterans and newcomers alike should check it out”.