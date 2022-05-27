Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce one-off “show before the shows” gig in LA

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced that they’ll be doing a special one-off warm up gig next week in Los Angeles.

It comes after the Karen O-fronted trio announced earlier this week that they were making a comeback with their first new single in nine years, ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’.

In addition to the new track, which you can hear a snippet of here, Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced a pair of headline shows in New York and Los Angeles set to take place in October.

After teasing the gigs over the weekend, the band have now confirmed they’ll take to the stage at NYC’s Forest Hills Stadium on October 1 before visiting the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California on October 6.

But before then, the band will perform a special warm up gig at Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on Monday (May 30).

Taking to social media today (May 27) to announce the gig, the band wrote: “Warm us UP LA and be the FIRST to hear the new tunes. The show before the shows: @teragramla May 30th.”

Tickets are on sale now here. Proof of vaccination is required in order enter the show.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are set to play their first UK headline gigs since 2013 next month, and previously promised that they’d be showcasing “some tunes so fresh and so NEW” to those crowds.

The band’s most recent studio album, ‘Mosquito’, came out back in 2013. They last performed in the UK as part of London’s All Points East festival in 2018. NME described that set as “a tight and tumultuous hour without an ounce of flab in sight”.

Back in February 2020, Karen O said she felt “ready to make some music” with YYYs following the group’s lengthy hiatus. “It feels like time to have something new out there,” the frontwoman explained. “But that’s yet to happen, so we’ll see how this year goes.”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are also scheduled to perform at Primavera Sound 2022 in Barcelona next month.