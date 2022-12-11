Yeah Yeah Yeahs cancel SNL appearance and festival due to Nick Zinner’s ongoing illness

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have pulled out of their upcoming appearances on Saturday Night Live and at KROQ’s Acoustic Christmas due to Nick Zinner’s ongoing health issues.

Zinner has had pneumonia over the last month and the band confirmed on their social media channels that he still needs more time to recover before returning to the stage.

“As many of our fans know, Nick has pneumonia over the last month and it’s been an up and down recovery process,” the band wrote. “The band’s top priority is supporting Nick and as a result we had to pull out from our engagements of KROQ’s Acoustic Christmas and Saturday Night Live.

“YYYs have enjoyed the incredible highs of being supported on KROQ and the huge honor of being chosen to close out SNL’s 2022, we are deeply thankful and expectedly heartbroken we cannot rise to these occasions,” the statement continues. “It’s been a tough week, and it’s been a tough year on the health front for us alongside so many artists who are committed to connecting with audiences amidst a pandemic.

“We send our love to our fans and supporters, thank you for your understanding and well wishes, it means the world to us. Wishing you a healthy and happy rest of 2022, we’re looking forward to a strong return in 2023. Much love, Karen, Nick, and Brian.”

The band also shared a photo of flowers that had been sent to Zinner by SNL and a card hoping he gets well soon.

The band’s SNL performance was supposed to mark their first appearance on the show since 2009. They will be replaced on the last episode of the show for the year by Lizzo.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs released their first album in almost a decade, ‘Cool It Down’, in September. It came in at Number 23 on NME‘s Albums of the Year 2022 list, while the song ‘Wolf’ made it into the Songs Of The Year list at Number 11.