Yeah Yeah Yeahs cancel three shows in Australia due to “health issues”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have cancelled three shows in Australia due to unspecified “health issues”, according to a statement provided by Splendour In The Grass, the festival the band were due to play next week.

On Friday (July 15) Splendour announced that the New York indie icons were pulling out of their July 22 set at the New South Wales festival and planned sideshows for Melbourne and Sydney on July 20 and July 24 respectively.

“We are so sorry to announce that due to health issues we will be cancelling our upcoming shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Splendour in the Grass,” the band wrote. “The disappointment weighs heavily on us, we apologize for such disappointing news. We’ve been waiting a long time to see you again and we hope to return soon to fulfill our commitments in good health and spirits for you. Much love, YYYs.”

Advertisement

In a separate statement, Yeah Yeah Yeahs specifically addressed Wet Leg, who were set to support the band at their sideshows: “We were so excited to play with you and hope we can do shows together in the future.”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who had been billed right below headliners Gorillaz at Splendour In The Grass, will be replaced by The Avalanches, the festival confirmed.

Splendour In The Grass has received news that Yeah Yeah Yeahs are no longer able to make it to Australia for Splendour… Posted by Splendour in the Grass on Thursday, July 14, 2022

Yeah Yeah Yeahs are also on the line-up of Osheaga Festival in Montreal, which runs from July 29 to 31, and Riot Fest in Chicago in September.

The band have most recently been touring the UK and Europe, performing at festivals including Primavera Sound in Barcelona as well as their own headline tour. In a five-star review of their Manchester show, NME noted that they shared new songs from upcoming album ‘Cool It Down’ which “hint at big, widescreen pop, and pent-up emotion”.

Advertisement

The trio of Karen O, Nick Zinner and Brian Chase announced ‘Cool It Down’ last month with the single ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’ featuring Perfume Genius. Their first studio album since 2013’s ‘Mosquito’, it will be released September 30 on their new label Secretly Canadian.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs will support the album with headline shows in New York and Los Angeles in October.