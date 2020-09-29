Yeah Yeah Yeahs mark 20th anniversary with special ‘Maps’ performance in quarantine

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have marked their 20th anniversary by performing a unique rendition of ‘Maps’, recorded from coronavirus quarantine.

In the new video, Karen O‘s son Django opens a closet door to reveal the band’s brilliant set-up, with O performing against a colourful, glittering background while decked out in a typically outlandish outfit.

Her bandmates Nick Zinner and Brian Chase are also present on video screens as they begin the brilliant performance of the ‘Fever to Tell’ track.

“Let me tell you something, we’re doing this 20th anniversary in style,” Karen O remarks at the start of the performance.

“20 years, yeah yeah yeah! Let me tell you something Covid-19, you cannot break these chains of love!”

This latest celebration of the band’s 20th anniversary comes after they shared footage of their first ever show last week.

The New York band, comprised of Karen O, Nick Zinner and Brian Chase, performed on a stacked bill at New York’s Mercury Lounge on September 25, 2000.

In the new footage, the band are seen performing ‘Our Time’ – which went on to become the final track on their debut 2001 EP.

Earlier this year, they also treated fans to a unique quarantine cover of ‘Phenomena’.

The trio played a socially distanced version of the track that appeared on the band’s 2006 album ‘Show Your Bones’.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs last released an album with 2013’s ‘Mosquito’. Earlier this year, Karen O said she was “ready to make” new music with the band.