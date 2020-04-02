Years and Years frontman Olly Alexander and Declan McKenna are among a host of artists who have signed up to perform at a special charity concert tomorrow (April 3).

Dubbed ‘Friday Night Lock-In’, the seven hour performance will see musicians, comedians and TV stars performing online on Instagram Live.

The aim of the event, which is supported by mental health charity CALM, is to entertain the public while they are under lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak.

Along with Alexander and McKenna, the bash will also see Frank Turner perform and Steve from Kurupt FM, DJ. Comedians Ed Gamble and Phil Wang will also be making an appearance at the event which kicks off from 5pm to midnight.

Credit: Andrew Benge/Redferns

Each act will aim to raise spirits and viewers will be invited to donate to support CALM’s helpline services, which have seen a 37% increase in daily call demand in the last week, via thecalmzone.net.

It is among a host of events musicians have staged online during the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this week, of Billie Eilish, Dave Grohl, Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey and Sam Smith and Sir Elton John performed live from their homes in a televised concert to raise money for the coronavirus relief effort.

