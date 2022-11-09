Years & Years and Kelly Rowland to headline Mighty Hoopla 2023

The line-up for 2023’s Mighty Hoopla festival has been announced, with Years & Years and Kelly Rowland set to headline – see the full line-up below and buy tickets here.

The festival is set to return to London’s Brockwell Park on the weekend of June 3-4 next weekend, and has today (November 9) shared its full line-up.

Alongside the headliners will be the likes of Confidence Man, Kelis, Scissor Sisters‘ Jake Shears, Natasha Bedingfield, Rachel Stevens and more.

Discussing his headline set, Years & Years’ Olly Alexander said: “I’m very very excited to be back headlining the very fab queer extravaganza that is Mighty Hoopla! It’s been amazing to watch the festival grow over the years and I’m really thrilled to be part of such a stellar line-up of artists I really love!!

“I promise to bring pleather, giant toilet cubicles, PVC and the gayest show ever to Brockwell Park. Together our collective gay power will be unmatched! It’s going to be really sexy and fun and I can’t wait!’”

Festival organiser Glyn Fussell added: “Every year we listen to what people want and I truly believe that this year we have delivered the most mind blowing line-up with the full width and breadth of the pop universe.”

See the full line-up below. Day and weekend tickets are available now here.

Full line up is now available on https://t.co/BrbFjtsqsI, including day by day line ups.🥰 pic.twitter.com/lGNBje32Az — Mighty Hoopla (@mightyhoopla) November 9, 2022

Mighty Hoopla made its post-COVID comeback in 2021, with a line-up including Atomic Kitten, Becky Hill, Raye and Cheryl.

Reviewing the last year’s edition, NME wrote: “One on level, it’s a fabulous antidote to some of the more testosterone-fuelled rock fests; on another, it’s an unexpectedly touching and perhaps slightly subversive exercise in nostalgia. At Mighty Hoopla, pop acts like Atomic Kitten who might have been dismissed as “disposable” during their chart heyday can prove their longevity by attracting a large and adoring audience.”

This year’s festival then welcomed Steps and Sugababes as headliners, with Anastacia, Self Esteem, Jessie Ware and Basement Jaxx also on the bill.