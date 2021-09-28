Years & Years announces details of third album ‘Night Call’

Years & Years has announced details of his third album ‘Night Call’.

The forthcoming record, which is the first since Years & Years became the solo project of vocalist Olly Alexander, will land on January 7, 2022.

“‘Night Call’ has been my escape for the past couple of years, I’m so excited to share it with you all,” Alexander wrote on Twitter.

A previously announced new song called ‘Crave’ is set to preview the album and land at 5pm BST today (September 28).

See the artwork for ‘Night Call’ and join the queue for tonight’s ‘Crave’ video premiere on YouTube below:

Back in April, the Alexander solo era of Years & Years began with the release of his comeback single ‘Starstruck’.

Explaining that Y&Y’s upcoming third record would be a solo endeavour, Alexander previously explained: “The three of us are still good friends. Mikey will be part of the Y&Y family and play with us live and Emre will focus on being a writer/producer.”

Following the arrival of ‘Starstruck’, Years & Years recruited Kylie Minogue for a collaborative remix of the single. Alexander also joined forces with Elton John for a cover of Pet Shop Boys’ ‘It’s A Sin’, with the pair performing the track live at the BRITs 2021.

Elsewhere, Years & Years reimagined Lady Gaga’s ‘Edge Of Glory’ to mark the 10th anniversary of the latter’s 2011 album ‘Born This Way’.

Earlier this year, Alexander told NME that he scrapped an entire album’s worth of Years & Years songs when the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020. He said he “wanted to make a lot of upbeat, euphoric dance tunes”.